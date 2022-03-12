Original WWE WrestleMania 38 Plan For Big E Revealed

As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown.

During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly following a Suplex from Ridge Holland outside of the ring which resulted in the former WWE Champion being stretchered out of the arena to hospital.

WWE had plans for Big E at WrestleMania 38, with Fightful reporting that The New Day were planned to face Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (Pete Dunne) at the big event, this of course will no doubt change as Big E will need many months out to recover.

"We’re told this [Butch’s debut] is planned as an official call-up and leading into the night there were plans for Butch, Ridge Holland and Sheamus to take on New Day at WrestleMania. However, with Big E’s injury on Smackdown, we can’t be sure that’s still the case."

We wish Big E all the best in his recovery.