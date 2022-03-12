Backstage Reaction To Pete Dunne’s New Ring Name

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset his loyal fanbase.

A report from Fightful, on Friday afternoon, noted that "something very dumb" was planned for the show which was Pete Dunne’s name change.

Some wrestlers thought the name change was a Bushwhackers-related rib. For those unaware, Ridge Holland’s real name is Luke.

Another WWE Superstar thought it was likely in reference to "Butch" from the Little Rascals.