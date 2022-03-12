Upper Deck Announces New Line Of AEW Trading Cards

Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below:

UPPER DECK CELEBRATES AEW REVOLUTION WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST AEW MATCH DATED MOMENTS™ CARDS

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN AEW CARDS WILL RELEASE EXCLUSIVELY ON UPPERDECKEPACK.COM

Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced the launch of the first AEW Match Dated Moments e-Pack® product that showcases top moments from AEW’s recent event, AEW REVOLUTION. The exclusive trading card set follows AEW’s pay-per-view events in a similar format to the current e-Pack product called Game Dated Moments, which is available only on UpperDeckEpack.com.

Available starting today through March 18, 2022, at 11:59 a.m. PST, AEW Match Dated Moments highlights top AEW wrestlers such as Hangman Adam Page, Jade Cargill and Dr. Britt Baker, who defended and retained their championship titles, in addition to Sting, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, who defeated The AHFO. Collectors will have the opportunity to obtain an exclusive silver variant of CM Punk’s win or a rare gold variant featuring William Regal’s AEW debut, both of which will fall as a bonus card in select packs.

“With the high demand for AEW trading cards, we are excited to launch the first AEW product that focuses on AEW’s pay-per-view events, exclusively available on e-Pack,” said Upper Deck Senior Sports Brand Manager Paul Zickler. “Fans all over the world can add these memorable moments to their growing AEW trading card collection and get closer to their favorite wrestlers than ever before.”

Upper Deck e-Pack® is a patent-pending online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical trading cards with fans around the world. Collectors can visit UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for news and product announcements, including future product releases.