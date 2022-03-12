AEW Rampage Results (March 11 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other than recap the show that saw the in ring debut of Swerve amongst the four matches we were treated to. With that in mind, let's not waste any time, it's Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Darby Allin w/ Sting defeated Marq Quen w/ Isiah Kassidy via Submission (11:58)

We're starting the show off hot with both Darby and Quen in the ring and the bell ringing with no announcements. This match is coming off the back of the Dynamite segment where Matt Hardy was kicked out of the AHFO (now the AFO? Just change the O to an I and have them play CM Punk to the ring!) and then saved by Darby, Sting and eventually Jeff Hardy. Both men start a little nonchalantly before Darby takes over with some mat wrestling from wrist control and then proceeds to dominate Quen on the mat. Marq tries to fight back but Darby has a counter for everything Quen has. He sends him to the outside reversing a Hammer Lock and then follows him outside but an Isiah Kassidy distraction allows Quen to toss Darby into the ring steps to finally take over the match. He brings Darby back between the ropes and goes after the ribs of Allin as he manages to put Darby in a little trouble for the first time. He spends a few minutes taking Darby apart slowly with body blows and an abdominal stretch till Darby gets out of the latter with a simple hip toss. Both men are slow to their feet before Quen takes Darby out on the apron to send us to break.

Quen maintains the pressure throughout the break, only being in trouble once when Darby dodges a Splash. Darby ends up stopping Quen on the top rope as we return to the action and hits a Superplex but Quen escapes so Darby transitions to a Fujiwara Arm Bar. Quen fights out of it and Darby goes for the roll up so Quen just backflips into a Knee Drop on his chest for two. Quen gets his Knees up on a Coffin Splash then hits a Flipping Flatliner for another two as he has Darby in all kinds of trouble. Quen lifts a deadweight Allin up for a Delayed Vertical Suplex but Darby fights out to hit a Scorpion Death Drop to cause a double down. Darby gets up first and heads for the Coffin Drop, Isiah tries to stop him from the outside so Sting gets rid of him and then Quen uses the opportunity to push Darby to the floor and then he hits him with a 450 splash! Both men are in pain and Quen rolls into the ring to get the count out but Darby beats the count. Marq goes for the pin then but it's far too late and Darby kicks out at 2. Quen tries to end it with a Shooting Star Press but Darby avoids it and hits a Fujiwara Arm Bar on his opponent as soon as he hits the mat and gets the submission victory.

After the match, the remainder of the AFO appear to descend on the ring until the Hardy Boyz come out to watch Darby & Sting's backs.

Dan Lambert Promo

Lambert says Wardlow is Larry Zybysko and MJF is Bruno Sammartino before telling us the history between the two briefly. He says Sky will make Wardlow just a footnote in the greatest undefeated streak AEW will ever see. Ethan and Sky add a little afterwards.

House of Black Video Package

The House speak in riddles once more as they seem to allude to going after someone they've already attacked before.

Jamie Hayter w/ Britt Baker & Rebel defeated Mercedes Martinez via Pinfall (9:40)

No entrances once again as the bell rings with both competitors in the ring ready to go. We start off with Martinez locking on a waist lock and Hayter having to struggle to fight out of it before both women exchange holds and neither is able to get on top properly. They break apart and lock up again with much the same outcome until Mercedes lays in some strong shots in the corner. Jamie comes right back but Martinez drops her with a Lariat then lays in some elbows and Jamie has to pull the hair to gain control as we head to the break with Hayter on top.

Hayter dominates through the break and spends her time attacking the back of Mercedes' neck and cutting off the comeback from her too. We get the blackout section meaning that the match time should be taken with a pinch of salt before we return to the show with Mercedes back in charge, hitting the Three Amigos with the final suplex being a Butterfly Suplex for a two. She goes for a Fisherman's Buster but Hayter fights out and then hits a Backbreaker for two. Both women slug it out in the middle before Jamie hits a huge Elbow Strike to drop Martinez but she soon comes back with an Overhead Throw into the turnbuckles. Jamie looks to be struggling as Martinez takes her to the top and then hits a Brutal Spider German Suplex. Rebel distracts the ref to allow Britt to beat down Mercedes and then Jamie hits her with a Lariat to pick up the win.

The champ and her pals try to Kerb Stomp Mercedes on the title after the match but Thunder Rosa makes the save with a chair in hand.

Hikaru Shida Promo

Shida tells Serena that she's missed her and hasn't forgotten her once whilst she's been recovering and what she did last Rampage wasn't enough and vowed to cut Deeb's head off. Metaphorically we hope.

Keith Lee defeated QT Marshall w/ Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo via Pinfall (4:05)

The first person to get an entrance before their match tonight is Keith Lee and it's understandable given what a banger that track is. QT Marshall is already waiting in the ring and Hobbs is at the commentary desk alongside his Team Taz pals. Lee drops Marshall with a Headbutt to drop him early in this one before he lifts QT by just his arm and Marshall has to use an eye poke to get any offence in. He tries to follow up with some shots but then Lee just Double Chops him to drop him again. He follows up with the Beell before QT guillotines Lee over the top rope and then quickly follows it with a Dropkick from the top rope but Keith kicks out. QT follows up with some strikes but Lee takes them with ease before sending Marshall inside-out with a Lariat. Lee hoists him up but The Factory distract the ref and grab Lee's ankle to get QT out of it. Marshall hits a couple of kicks and calls for the Diamond Cutter but he can't hit it because Lee is too strong and instead, he gets pounced and then slammed into the mat for the pin.

Solo and Comoroto attack Keith after the match one at a time and both are shown up by Keith Lee. They both get tossed out of the ring with ease until Team Taz decide they want a go. Lee fights off Starks but Hobbs hits him with the Spinebuster to stand tall.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview.

Tony Nese says he requested this match because he's undefeated this year but Swerve got the big introduction at a PPV and he didn't so he's jealous. He says he's the better wrestler and will show it tonight. Swerve says Tony's just hating and says he's about to beat him on Fridays like he always used to. Looks like there's been enough talk. It's time for the main event.

Shane 'Swerve' Strickland defeated Tony Nese via (12:58) 46:18

Both men in the main event do get entrances and Nese's is followed by Swerve's. Strickland gets off to a quick start as he puts Nese in an arm lock then picks the ankle to begin. Nese comes back but Swerve is too quick for Tony in these early exchanges and that continues again as Swerve dodges all of Tony's offence and has a comeback for everything but Nese manages to take over by using the apron skirt to blind Swerve in order to take him down with a dropkick as we head to break. Nese attacks Strickland throughout the break as he finally manages to get some momentum going in this match.

When we return to the action Swerve is locked in a Body Scissors and has been for a while but now both men start fighting from the position on the mat and it allows Swerve to escape and then hit a good strike but he tries some kind of rolling move, maybe a cutter but Nese sidesteps and paintbrushes Swerve before Guillotining him over the top rope. Nese goes for a Springboard Moonsault and Strickland avoids it which allows him to take over with some big chops and then an Uppercut to the back of the head. He hits a Powerslam and transitions straight into a Brainbuster for two. Nese stops Swerve on the top rope before Tony gets a two from a Gut Buster. Nese ends up hitting his big Spinning kick to the jaw and follows with a 450 splash for yet another two. Both men exchange shots and then end up on the apron with Swerve taking him out with a leg sweep, pump kick and then Foot stomps before heading back into the ring and hitting the Rolling DDT to plant Nese but Tony gets his shoulder up at 2.9. Swerve hits a Heel Kick and then Double Foot Stomps from the top rope to get the win.

Not a bad episode but nothing special. Still flew by though. See you all next week for more AEW coverage. Follow me on twitter @Knapphausen until then and have a great weekend. Adios.