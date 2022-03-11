WWE SmackDown Results - March 11, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com.

Show Opening Video Package : Last Week at Madison Square Garden...

We open with clips from last Saturday's Madison Square Garden, in which Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar clashed after the match. Brock attacked Heyman, only to be brutally beaten by Roman Reigns with steel chair shot after steel chair shot, even using the steel steps as both a weapon and a platform to Powerbomb Lesnar on. Lesnar was busted open. At the end, Reigns stood on the steps astride Lesnar, holding both belts, and demanded Brock Lesnar acknowledge him.

Welcome to SmackDown!

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to Birmingham, Alabama, for tonight's episode of SmackDown. We don't waste anymore time getting down to it as...

"The Beast" Brock Lesnar is in Birmingham!

Lesnar gets a huge pop when the familiar notes of his theme plays. Cowboy Brock makes his way out as the fans applaud and record with their phones. He still gets a solid reaction live. Lesnar marches down to the ring, ready to talk about Roman Reigns and maybe some cowboy shit. Brock gets on the mic. "Roman Reigns! You done changed the rules, boy. Roman, you done changed the game. You see, for the last six days I drug my ass out of bed and looked in the mirror. Get a good look at that, Roman," he says as he shows us the stitches above his brow. "You don't draw first blood on Brock Lesnar and live to tell about it. You see, Roman, I'm here for blood tonight. I don't care about WrestleMania contracts, I don't care--" he says as he throws his title out of the ring at Michael Cole! "I don't care about WWE titles. Roman, get your ass out here! You done screwed up, Roman! I want your blood, Roman! Roman! Blood for blood! That's what I want! Roman Reigns, get your ass out here!"

Paul Heyman makes his way out to huge boos. Heyman tells the fans to stop booing and says we should cut to the commercial. He then addresses Lesnar. "Listen to me now, you got bled by the Bloodline. You got smashed by the Tribal Chief. You want the Universal Champion, the Tribal Chief, R-r-r-oman....Reigns.....is not here this evening." Huge boos. Lesnar tells Paul to shut up. "Paul...if what is coming out of your fat, lying jowls is true--if Roman Reigns isn't here tonight, Paul...so if Roman's not here, who's gonna protect you, Paul?" Lesnar exits the ring and chases Heyman up the ramp! Heyman streaks off to the back and we cut to the backstage area. Lesnar plows through anyone in his way, knocking security across a table and manhandling any other guards in his way. Heyman leaps into a waiting SUV and speeds away as Brock chases it up the parking lot ramp. We cut to Cole and McAfee as they recap what we just saw.

Backstage : Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Pete "Butch" Dunne

Pete Dunne has apparently been called up to the SmackDown roster and was called "Butch" by Sheamus/Holland. Not sure if this is permanent but yeah.

Tag Match : Ridge Holland & Sheamus w/ Pete Dunne vs the New Day

The New Day are out first, ahead of a break. When we return, Holland, Sheamus and Dunne--called Butch--make their way out. Big E goes after Sheamus prior to the bell. The ref restores order and we start with Kofi and Sheamus. Cole confirms that Pete Dunne is now called Butch. Dunne's wearing slacks, suspenders, and a cap that fits in with Sheamus & Holland's whole attire theme. Kofi and Sheamus start briefly before Ridge Holland comes in. The powerhouse Holland takes control for a few moments, but Kofi restores order with a top rope dropkick. Big E is tagged in and Holland quickly backs up, tagging in Sheamus. Big E beats Sheamus in the corner, seeking a measure of revenge for last week's destruction of the New Day's birthday ATV. Sheamus with a big blow to attempt a comeback, using a side headlock before running off the ropes. Big E leap frogs over Sheamus and drops the Irishman on the rebound.

MORE SOON...