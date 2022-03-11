Dunne receiving a name change is not all that surprising considering many NXT stars who join the main roster get a shortened version of their name or totally new one.

Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. They were asked to answer to destroying Big E’s ATV on last week's episode. Then they announced that they brought a new friend with them this week and introduced "Butch" who is Pete Dunne.

» More News From This Feed

WWE SmackDown Results - March 11, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...] Mar 11 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...]

Pete Dunne Receives Main Roster Call Up On WWE SmackDown With A New Name

Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. T[...] Mar 11 - Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. T[...]

Producers For Matches & Segments On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can ch[...] Mar 11 - Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can ch[...]

WWE Changes Advertised Match Ahead Of Tonight's SmackDown

WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would ta[...] Mar 11 - WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would ta[...]

You Can Now Season Your Meat With Brock Lesnar Steak Seasoning

Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning. The seasoning can be ordered on the Bearded Butchers website. Chec[...] Mar 11 - Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning. The seasoning can be ordered on the Bearded Butchers website. Chec[...]

WWE Set To Make Another Change To WrestleMania 38 Match

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Ni[...] Mar 11 - Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Ni[...]

William Regal Dismisses Recent Report On His Health

AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsl[...] Mar 11 - AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsl[...]

Johnny Knoxville Gets Revenge On Sami Zayn Revealing His Phone Number

Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has [...] Mar 11 - Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has [...]

Chris Jericho Doesn't Believe Feud With Kenny Omega Would Have Worked In WWE

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think [...] Mar 11 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think [...]

Scorpio Sky Gives One Of His TNT Championship Belts To Dan Lambert

Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be com[...] Mar 11 - Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be com[...]

Sonya Deville Almost Had Her Head Shaved At SummerSlam 2020

The match between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam 2020 was originally advertised as a Hair vs. Hair match, but was changed to a Loser L[...] Mar 11 - The match between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam 2020 was originally advertised as a Hair vs. Hair match, but was changed to a Loser L[...]

WarnerMedia Does Not Want The Briscoes In AEW

A new report from Fightful Select is saying that the reason we haven't seen The Briscoes in AEW yet is due to WarnerMedia not wanting the duo on their[...] Mar 11 - A new report from Fightful Select is saying that the reason we haven't seen The Briscoes in AEW yet is due to WarnerMedia not wanting the duo on their[...]

Tony Khan Talks Importance Of Jeff Hardy In AEW

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where the hot topic of discussion was AEW signing Jeff Hardy. "Jeff is a transcendent wrestler. E[...] Mar 11 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where the hot topic of discussion was AEW signing Jeff Hardy. "Jeff is a transcendent wrestler. E[...]

Bryan Danielson Recalls Mentality Heading Into WrestleMania 34 For First Match Post-Retirement

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting to have his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34. "Being able [...] Mar 11 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting to have his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34. "Being able [...]

Lita Admits She Wasn't Happy With Cryme Tyme Segment Where They Gave Away Her Belongings

Lita was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber. &ldq[...] Mar 11 - Lita was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber. &ldq[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals Which AEW Teams He Wants The Hardy Boyz To Face

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about what Jeff Hardy coming to AEW will mean for the overall landscape. &[...] Mar 11 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about what Jeff Hardy coming to AEW will mean for the overall landscape. &[...]

Hulk Hogan Believes He Will Be Considered The Greatest Wrestler Ever 50 Years Down The Road

Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about his legacy. “I think when all the smoke [...] Mar 11 - Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about his legacy. “I think when all the smoke [...]

Maven Is Coming To Joey Janela's Spring Break 6

Former Tough Enough winner Maven is on his way to Joey Janela's Spring Break 6. The announcement came in the form of a tweet, which you can check out[...] Mar 11 - Former Tough Enough winner Maven is on his way to Joey Janela's Spring Break 6. The announcement came in the form of a tweet, which you can check out[...]

Rhino Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle For

Rhino recently appeared on Instinct Culture, where he spoke about how much longer he wants to go for. "God willing, I can have five more years in t[...] Mar 10 - Rhino recently appeared on Instinct Culture, where he spoke about how much longer he wants to go for. "God willing, I can have five more years in t[...]

Bron Breakker Says People Backstage Keep Telling Him To "Smile More"

Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed some advice that he got backstage in WWE NXT. “I got to meet and talk w[...] Mar 10 - Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed some advice that he got backstage in WWE NXT. “I got to meet and talk w[...]

Chavo Guerrero Says AEW Felt "A Little WCW-esque" Due To Roster Size

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero spoke about the recent shots that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been exchanging. [...] Mar 10 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero spoke about the recent shots that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been exchanging. [...]

Mia Yim Tells How Mick Foley Came To Officiate Her & Keith Lee's Wedding

Mia Yim was recently at a Highspots Sign It live event, where she spoke about Mick Foley officiating her wedding to AEW's Keith Lee. “Mick Fo[...] Mar 10 - Mia Yim was recently at a Highspots Sign It live event, where she spoke about Mick Foley officiating her wedding to AEW's Keith Lee. “Mick Fo[...]

Pro Wrestling Tees Announces Launch of Powerbomb Pizza

Pro Wrestling Tees has issued the following announcement: Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to officially announce the newest way to support your favor[...] Mar 10 - Pro Wrestling Tees has issued the following announcement: Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to officially announce the newest way to support your favor[...]

📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE Evil Series on Peacock

WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Insid[...] Mar 10 - WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Insid[...]