Pete Dunne Receives Main Roster Call Up On WWE SmackDown With A New Name
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2022
Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX.
Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. They were asked to answer to destroying Big E’s ATV on last week's episode. Then they announced that they brought a new friend with them this week and introduced "Butch" who is Pete Dunne.
Dunne receiving a name change is not all that surprising considering many NXT stars who join the main roster get a shortened version of their name or totally new one.
