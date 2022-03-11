You Can Now Season Your Meat With Brock Lesnar Steak Seasoning
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2022
Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning.
The seasoning can be ordered on the
Bearded Butchers website.
Check out the seasoning description below:
"Bold and intense, our Brock Lesnar Blend is truly the blend of champions. Brock’s go-to steak seasoning and Bearded Butcher Original Blend combine to knock out your taste buds!
The Bearded Butchers and Brock Lesnar join forces around their shared passion of hunting, butchering, and country livin’ to create a spice blend that’s perfect for an untamed lifestyle and is an excellent red meat seasoning along with wild game, chicken, pork, fish, and more! Sprinkle it on or mix it in, this spice blend will hit you like a suplex! As always, “use it on everything”! No MSG, guaranteed gluten free, and sugar free! Get your 6 oz shaker of Brock Blend Seasoning today!"
