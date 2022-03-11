William Regal Dismisses Recent Report On His Health

AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Regals health issues are "far more serious" than he’s let on and he revealed them during a recent Talk Is Jericho interview with Chris Jericho that will be released next week.

During an AEW Dynamite promo this week, Regal referenced "not having long left" while explaining his reasons for wanting to join Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW which is reported to have concerned some given his past issues with substance abuse which nearly killed him.

Regal today dismissed the report on Twitter noting that he is healthier than he’s been in years, and indicated that he discussed his health issues from 2018 during the Jericho interview:

"Already…. That’s why I stay out the rumour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018"