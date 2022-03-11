WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
William Regal Dismisses Recent Report On His Health
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2022
AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Regals health issues are "far more serious" than he’s let on and he revealed them during a recent Talk Is Jericho interview with Chris Jericho that will be released next week.
During an AEW Dynamite promo this week, Regal referenced "not having long left" while explaining his reasons for wanting to join Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW which is reported to have concerned some given his past issues with substance abuse which nearly killed him.
Regal today dismissed the report on Twitter noting that he is healthier than he’s been in years, and indicated that he discussed his health issues from 2018 during the Jericho interview:
"Already…. That’s why I stay out the rumour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018"
Already…. That’s why I stay out the runour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018.
Mar 11 - Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below: - The Raw Tag Team Title mat[...]
Mar 11 - WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would take on Queen Zelina in a singles match. However, th[...]
Mar 11 - Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but plans for the matc[...]
Mar 11
William Regal Dismisses Recent Report On His Health AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Regals health issues are "far more [...]
Mar 11 - AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Regals health issues are "far more [...]
Mar 11 - Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has a banner attached with Zayn’s phone number o[...]
Mar 11 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think the biggest difference right out of the gate is [A[...]
Mar 11 - Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be coming to the ring with one of the belts, citing the [...]
Mar 11 - The match between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam 2020 was originally advertised as a Hair vs. Hair match, but was changed to a Loser Leave Town match last minute. During an interview [...]
Mar 11
WarnerMedia Does Not Want The Briscoes In AEW A new report from Fightful Select is saying that the reason we haven't seen The Briscoes in AEW yet is due to WarnerMedia not wanting the duo on their networks. The reason for this goes back to a hom[...]
Mar 11 - A new report from Fightful Select is saying that the reason we haven't seen The Briscoes in AEW yet is due to WarnerMedia not wanting the duo on their networks. The reason for this goes back to a hom[...]
Mar 11
Tony Khan Talks Importance Of Jeff Hardy In AEW Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where the hot topic of discussion was AEW signing Jeff Hardy. "Jeff is a transcendent wrestler. Even though he's been around pro wrestling for deca[...]
Mar 11 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where the hot topic of discussion was AEW signing Jeff Hardy. "Jeff is a transcendent wrestler. Even though he's been around pro wrestling for deca[...]
Mar 11 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting to have his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34. "Being able to comeback was such a joy, that I wasn't worried [...]
Mar 11 - Lita was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber. “I was like, I may take that first bump, or I ma[...]
Mar 11 - Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about his legacy. “I think when all the smoke clears, you know, it will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 5[...]
Mar 11
Maven Is Coming To Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Former Tough Enough winner Maven is on his way to Joey Janela's Spring Break 6. The announcement came in the form of a tweet, which you can check out here: I can see my fantasy I'm so consumed in [...]
Mar 11 - Former Tough Enough winner Maven is on his way to Joey Janela's Spring Break 6. The announcement came in the form of a tweet, which you can check out here: I can see my fantasy I'm so consumed in [...]
Mar 10 - Rhino recently appeared on Instinct Culture, where he spoke about how much longer he wants to go for. "God willing, I can have five more years in the wrestling business. I want to slowly taper off,[...]
Mar 10 - Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed some advice that he got backstage in WWE NXT. “I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kind[...]
Mar 10 - Mia Yim was recently at a Highspots Sign It live event, where she spoke about Mick Foley officiating her wedding to AEW's Keith Lee. “Mick Foley was our officiant which was really cool. When [...]
Mar 10 - Pro Wrestling Tees has issued the following announcement: Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to officially announce the newest way to support your favorite wrestling legends! Powerbomb Pizza is a brand[...]
Mar 10
📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE Evil Series on Peacock WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Inside the Evil Minds of the Most Iconic Names in WWE H[...]
Mar 10 - WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Inside the Evil Minds of the Most Iconic Names in WWE H[...]
Mar 10 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about how he was originally going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 2000. “The original plan for that WrestleMania if yo[...]
Mar 09
AEW Dynamite Results (March 9 2022) It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we have an episode full of fallout from Sunday as well [...]
Mar 09 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we have an episode full of fallout from Sunday as well [...]
Mar 09
Jeff Hardy Is All Elite In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO. LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBR[...]
Mar 09 - In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO. LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBR[...]