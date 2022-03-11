Bryan Danielson Recalls Mentality Heading Into WrestleMania 34 For First Match Post-Retirement

"Being able to comeback was such a joy, that I wasn't worried about any of that. I honestly, not that I didn't care, I did care, I wanted things to make sense. When things pop in your brain of 'I wish it were this or it could be better if it were this.' I really find that now to be counter productive for me, especially in this industry and situations where you don't have the ability to change them. I might have had a little bit of that, but I also got to be in the ring with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That was super cool for me. Those two guys, especially Sami, had been really good friends for such a long time. Was it the best thing it possibly could have been? No. Looking back, it'd be easy to say that we could have done a better job with that whole thing, I eventually ended up turning heel six months later [laughs], maybe less. I wasn't even thinking (about the story). Maybe that was part of the problem. I was so happy to just be back that I was satisfied with anything."

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting to have his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34.

