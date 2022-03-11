Matt Hardy Reveals Which AEW Teams He Wants The Hardy Boyz To Face

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about what Jeff Hardy coming to AEW will mean for the overall landscape.

“It means that it’s time for us to submit our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time, and there’s one last major title we need to win. That is the AEW World Tag Team Titles.”

On what coming to AEW means to Jeff Hardy:

“He’s hyped. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in, especially on a big platform, and also to show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.” “I think you’re going to see a very mature and experienced Hardy Boyz team that is very hungry to prove they can still go in 2022.”

On the teams he and Jeff are most looking forward to facing: