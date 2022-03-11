WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Hulk Hogan Believes He Will Be Considered The Greatest Wrestler Ever 50 Years Down The Road
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 11, 2022
Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about his legacy.
“I think when all the smoke clears, you know, it will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now, they will just have to at least acknowledge, and just say it.”
“The only thing I can think of, because they won’t remember what I did or what Jericho did or what The Rock did, is they will say ‘He’s the greatest wrestler ever’, like they do with Gorgeous George. They just throw it out there because it’s a one-liner to describe something. That’s probably what it’s going to end up as.”
“That’s not an ego thing. That’s just from being on TV for so long and so many people know me, but that will probably be the legacy for the general public.”
“For me, it was just a great time. We changed the business. It helped a lot of people. I probably did it too long because I crippled myself. It was a lot of fun.”
On if Hogan thinks he has one more match in him:
“No. Over the last 10 years, I’ve had 23 surgeries. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees. Forget it.”
On his top 5 opponents of all time:
“Andre, number one. Macho Man. Piper. King Kong Bundy. John Studd.”