Maven Is Coming To Joey Janela's Spring Break 6

Bryan Danielson Recalls Mentality Heading Into WrestleMania 34 For First Match Post-Retirement

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting to have his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34. "Being able to comeback was such a joy, that I wasn't worried [...] Mar 11 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting to have his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34. "Being able to comeback was such a joy, that I wasn't worried [...]

Lita Admits She Wasn't Happy With Cryme Tyme Segment Where They Gave Away Her Belongings

Lita was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber. “I was like, I may take that first bump, or I ma[...] Mar 11 - Lita was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber. “I was like, I may take that first bump, or I ma[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals Which AEW Teams He Wants The Hardy Boyz To Face

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about what Jeff Hardy coming to AEW will mean for the overall landscape. “It means that it’s time for us to subm[...] Mar 11 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about what Jeff Hardy coming to AEW will mean for the overall landscape. “It means that it’s time for us to subm[...]

Hulk Hogan Believes He Will Be Considered The Greatest Wrestler Ever 50 Years Down The Road

Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about his legacy. “I think when all the smoke clears, you know, it will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 5[...] Mar 11 - Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about his legacy. “I think when all the smoke clears, you know, it will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 5[...]

Maven Is Coming To Joey Janela's Spring Break 6

Former Tough Enough winner Maven is on his way to Joey Janela's Spring Break 6. The announcement came in the form of a tweet, which you can check out here: I can see my fantasy I'm so consumed in [...] Mar 11 - Former Tough Enough winner Maven is on his way to Joey Janela's Spring Break 6. The announcement came in the form of a tweet, which you can check out here: I can see my fantasy I'm so consumed in [...]

Rhino Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle For

Rhino recently appeared on Instinct Culture, where he spoke about how much longer he wants to go for. "God willing, I can have five more years in the wrestling business. I want to slowly taper off,[...] Mar 10 - Rhino recently appeared on Instinct Culture, where he spoke about how much longer he wants to go for. "God willing, I can have five more years in the wrestling business. I want to slowly taper off,[...]

Bron Breakker Says People Backstage Keep Telling Him To "Smile More"

Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed some advice that he got backstage in WWE NXT. “I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kind[...] Mar 10 - Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed some advice that he got backstage in WWE NXT. “I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kind[...]

Chavo Guerrero Says AEW Felt "A Little WCW-esque" Due To Roster Size

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero spoke about the recent shots that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been exchanging. “You know, that’s the wrestling bus[...] Mar 10 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero spoke about the recent shots that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been exchanging. “You know, that’s the wrestling bus[...]

Mia Yim Tells How Mick Foley Came To Officiate Her & Keith Lee's Wedding

Mia Yim was recently at a Highspots Sign It live event, where she spoke about Mick Foley officiating her wedding to AEW's Keith Lee. “Mick Foley was our officiant which was really cool. When [...] Mar 10 - Mia Yim was recently at a Highspots Sign It live event, where she spoke about Mick Foley officiating her wedding to AEW's Keith Lee. “Mick Foley was our officiant which was really cool. When [...]

Pro Wrestling Tees Announces Launch of Powerbomb Pizza

Pro Wrestling Tees has issued the following announcement: Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to officially announce the newest way to support your favorite wrestling legends! Powerbomb Pizza is a brand[...] Mar 10 - Pro Wrestling Tees has issued the following announcement: Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to officially announce the newest way to support your favorite wrestling legends! Powerbomb Pizza is a brand[...]

📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE Evil Series on Peacock

WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Inside the Evil Minds of the Most Iconic Names in WWE H[...] Mar 10 - WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Inside the Evil Minds of the Most Iconic Names in WWE H[...]

Chris Jericho Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him John Cena "Doesn't Mean Anything"

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about how he was originally going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 2000. “The original plan for that WrestleMania if yo[...] Mar 10 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about how he was originally going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 2000. “The original plan for that WrestleMania if yo[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (March 9 2022)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we have an episode full of fallout from Sunday as well [...] Mar 09 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we have an episode full of fallout from Sunday as well [...]

Jeff Hardy Is All Elite

In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO. LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBR[...] Mar 09 - In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO. LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBR[...]

AEW Trying To Secure The Rights To Popular WWE Entrance Theme

All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A report from Fightful Select reveals there have been [...] Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A report from Fightful Select reveals there have been [...]

AEW World Championship Match Set For Tonight’s Dynamite

Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday that Page, who retained his championship against Adam[...] Mar 09 - Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday that Page, who retained his championship against Adam[...]

Emergency Board Meeting For The AHFO Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for [...] Mar 09 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for [...]

Booker T Believes WWE Would Be In Trouble If Becky Lynch Can't Perform At WrestleMania 38

During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad situation if she isn’t able to compete at Wrest[...] Mar 09 - During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad situation if she isn’t able to compete at Wrest[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For March 8 'Roadblock' Episode

The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 551,000 viewers the show drew last week, a[...] Mar 09 - The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 551,000 viewers the show drew last week, a[...]

Matt Hardy: "I Took Advantage Of Young Men Who Looked Up To Me & I Failed Them."

Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who [...] Mar 09 - Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who [...]

Jungle Boy Comments On Possibility Of A Singles Run

During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. "I haven't thought about it too much. I'd love t[...] Mar 09 - During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. "I haven't thought about it too much. I'd love t[...]

Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done [...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done [...]

Miro Signs 4 Year Contract Extension With All Elite Wrestling

Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has signed a contract extension set to last “[...] Mar 09 - Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has signed a contract extension set to last “[...]

Biff Busick Admits He Didn't "Get" Beyond Wrestling At First, Grew To Appreciate It

Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old stomping grounds, having made his debut there in 201[...] Mar 09 - Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old stomping grounds, having made his debut there in 201[...]