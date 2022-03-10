WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bron Breakker Says People Backstage Keep Telling Him To "Smile More"
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 10, 2022
Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed some advice that he got backstage in WWE NXT.
“I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kinds of tips and helps, things they wanted to extend to me to help me be successful...Probably smile more...Everyone is telling me that. It’s one of those...I’m just not sure I’ve been coached up on that thus far. It’s another thing I have to work on and figure out how to make it my own and make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points and things to learn from that experience. So many things I can take away to be part of that.”
