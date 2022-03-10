Chavo Guerrero Says AEW Felt "A Little WCW-esque" Due To Roster Size

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero spoke about the recent shots that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been exchanging.

“You know, that’s the wrestling business. Eric has his way of doing things, and he’s outspoken, he doesn’t pull punches. I think when you’re that level, you’re not going to pull a lot of punches. But, at the same time, you’re going to be respected. You may not be liked, they may not agree with you, but they’re going to respect you. You see Eric still goes back to WWE every now and then, he was the head of Raw or SmackDown or whatever he was. So you’ve got respect in there because he’s been places. If you listen to Eric talk, man, the guy is so knowledgeable about the way analytics work.”

On how AEW's roster size:

“It felt a little WCW-esque, a lot of wrestlers there. But they have a lot of shows, they have a lot of content to fill. Then they added a third show, they have the Dark show, they have Rampage, I can’t even name them, there’s a bunch of them. There’s definitely spots for a lot of the guys, for sure. I felt that there were a lot of people there, but I didn’t even want to analyze that, that was above my paygrade.”

On if he's been in talks with WWE: