Mia Yim Tells How Mick Foley Came To Officiate Her & Keith Lee's Wedding

Mia Yim was recently at a Highspots Sign It live event, where she spoke about Mick Foley officiating her wedding to AEW's Keith Lee.

“Mick Foley was our officiant which was really cool. When Keith and I got engaged and we posted the picture up [on Twitter]. He commented, ‘hey, if you ever need an officiant, like, let me know.’ So I DMed him, I was like, ‘hey, were you serious or were you just, were you just saying that?’ He was like, ‘no, no. For you guys, yeah definitely. Let me know, I’ll do it.’ He is the goodest of good souls. Like, I love Mick so much. He’s the best.”

Yim spoke about her wedding day.

“My main focus was, I just wanted to marry Keith and eat the cake, and that’s all I wanted. It was a lavender cake; orange-scented, with white chocolate filling. Immaculate. It was delicious. And so Chris [Riddle] was there and it went better than I expected because, so we had a Disney wedding and, and the communication because COVID wasn’t really all there, but they came through like the final week of the wedding. So we had like, Mickie and Minnie was there. We got the, hell yeah we did. Mickie’s my favorite. And then we got the Cinderella’s carriage.”

She also spoke about taking a break from wrestling: