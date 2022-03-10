WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Chris Jericho Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him John Cena "Doesn't Mean Anything"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 10, 2022

Chris Jericho Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him John Cena "Doesn't Mean Anything"

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about how he was originally going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 2000.

“The original plan for that WrestleMania if you remember it was a four way title match with a McMahon in every corner. Okay. It was Rock, Big Show, Triple H, and Mick Foley with, you know, Vince, Shane, Linda and Stephanie with whoever they were with.”

“The original plan for that match for the four way was Hunter, Rock, Big Show, and Jericho. If you think that I’m just saying that because I heard rumors, or someone told me, they actually made promotional pieces for the match, and this is kind of like the press kit for Wrestlemania 2000 was what they called it.”

“So you can see like, I was never officially told that I was in the match, but why would I be there if it wasn’t true? There was a billboard on Sunset Boulevard with this exact picture on it. I remember seeing it driving down going, ‘Wow, that’s really cool that I’m on that.’”

“Then I think Vince didn’t have the belief in me, I guess, to put me in that spot yet, so he brought Mick back. That was after Mick had retired.”

“Mick told me that Vince offered him enough money to pay his kids college educations, so he came back. What I was holding up for people that aren’t watching was a press kit that has the four pictures on there, with mine being one of them.”

About the politics of going to WWE:

“There was a lot of politics at that time, and when I say this, it’s not from a bitter point of view or an angry point of view. It’s just the way it was.”

“So to come in, there was a lot of legit heat between Hunter and myself. It involved Chyna. It involved a little bit of X-Pac as well, but Hunter and I just didn’t like each other.”

“I think Hunter had such a pull at the time and such power that if he didn’t like me, of course, even if he’s not going out of his way to bury me to Vince, I’m sure anytime my name came up, he would be like, ‘Gosh, that guy, come on.’ You know, it’s just kind of the way the business worked at the time.”

“So I think that might have had a lot to do with it. You know, ‘You don’t want Jericho in there. He’s not a big enough name. Bring back Foley or see if Austin’s available’, or whatever it may be. That’s probably kind of one of the reasons, and once again, I’m not saying that I’ve heard this, I just can tell. I could read the room for the past that we had.”

“We’re really cool now, but at the time, we just fu*king didn’t like each other. It just didn’t work. So that had a lot to do with my standing where I was at the time.”

On how sharing his opinions caused drama:

“They were like, ‘If we tell Jericho something, he might question it’, meaning, well, if we want to do it this way, maybe try it this way, and it might work better, and they didn’t like that.”

“Some guys didn’t like that at the time. So I really got hammered a lot at first because of that. But it was also because of that quality that I was able to make it as far as I did, and probably the reason why I’m still here today, why we even started AEW because I always spoke my mind and stood up for what I thought was right.”

“I called Vince one night when Cena was first starting our first Pay-Per-View and I said, ‘Vince, you have to let me put this guy over’. He said, ‘Why? He doesn’t mean anything.’ I said, ‘He could mean something, but if you just put him on this big Pay-Per-View and I win, then what’s the point?’ because he had just done the big match with you, Kurt, and it was great, and you beat him as you should have. But if we keep fu*king beating him, it doesn’t matter.”

“So he did a great job with Kurt, and Kurt beat him. He’ll do a great job with me. And what if he beats me? Oh my gosh, he’s starting to rise. So it wasn’t ever about, I have to win or I have to do this, it was what’s best for the show, and what’s best for the match. Because I had an opinion and never cared about expressing it, that got me heat at the beginning, but then that got me respect in the end.”

On how the WCW Invasion could have gone:

“There’s a million things they could have done. They could have run that Invasion Pay-Per-view for a year.”

“The Invasion Pay-per-view was the highest payoff I ever got in the WWE besides two or three Wrestlemanias. I was in 12 Wrestlemanias and it beat nine of them. That’s how big it was. It was a giant, giant check and it was a 10 man match. Think about that. How much money did that Pay-Per-View make to pay the 10 guys in the main event that much.”

“So what if that was the first one? Vince wasn’t interested. He’d been at war with WCW for so long. He bought it. He got a big blow off from it, and he said you’re done, and that was his goal. He wants to kill it, squash it, end it, done. That’s what he did.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #chris jericho #john cena
https://wrestlr.me/74756/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 10
📺 WATCH: Trailer For WWE Evil Series on Peacock
WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Insid[...]
Mar 10 - WWE has issued the following announcement about a new series coming called WWE Evil. Executive Produced by John Cena, the 8-part Series Looks Insid[...]
Mar 10
Chris Jericho Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him John Cena "Doesn't Mean Anything"
During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about how he was originally going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 2000. &l[...]
Mar 10 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about how he was originally going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 2000. &l[...]
Mar 09
AEW Dynamite Results (March 9 2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we ha[...]
Mar 09 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we ha[...]
Mar 09
Jeff Hardy Is All Elite
In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO[...]
Mar 09 - In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO[...]
Mar 09
AEW Trying To Secure The Rights To Popular WWE Entrance Theme
All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A re[...]
Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A re[...]
Mar 09
AEW World Championship Match Set For Tonight’s Dynamite
Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday tha[...]
Mar 09 - Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday tha[...]
Mar 09
Emergency Board Meeting For The AHFO Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolut[...]
Mar 09 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolut[...]
Mar 09
Booker T Believes WWE Would Be In Trouble If Becky Lynch Can't Perform At WrestleMania 38
During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad sit[...]
Mar 09 - During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad sit[...]
Mar 09
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For March 8 'Roadblock' Episode
The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up f[...]
Mar 09 - The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up f[...]
Mar 09
Matt Hardy: "I Took Advantage Of Young Men Who Looked Up To Me & I Failed Them."
Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as m[...]
Mar 09 - Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as m[...]
Mar 09
Jungle Boy Comments On Possibility Of A Singles Run
During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. [...]
Mar 09 - During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. [...]

Mar 09
Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been[...]
Mar 09 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been[...]
Mar 09
Miro Signs 4 Year Contract Extension With All Elite Wrestling
Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro h[...]
Mar 09 - Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro h[...]
Mar 09
Biff Busick Admits He Didn't "Get" Beyond Wrestling At First, Grew To Appreciate It
Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old st[...]
Mar 09 - Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old st[...]
Mar 09
Bryan Danielson Doesn't Want To Wrestle In NJPW Until Fans Can Cheer
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what [...]
Mar 09 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what [...]
Mar 09
MVP Provides Injury Update Following Surgery In September
MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in [...]
Mar 09 - MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in [...]
Mar 09
Adam Scherr Calls Non-CYN Wrestlers "A Bunch Of Dorks Choreograph Dancing", Says "We Don't Do That Garbage In The Narrative."
Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed o[...]
Mar 09 - Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed o[...]
Mar 09
Keith Lee Recalls Survivor Series 2019 Behind The Scenes
During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was[...]
Mar 09 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was[...]
Mar 09
Jeff Hardy Is Officially A Free Agent
Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match[...]
Mar 09 - Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match[...]
Mar 09
John Cena Reacts To News Steve Austin Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 38
John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens[...]
Mar 09 - John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens[...]
Mar 09
Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance This Weekend
Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcas[...]
Mar 09 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcas[...]
Mar 08
Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship
Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Do[...]
Mar 08 - Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Do[...]
Mar 08
Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0
During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, a[...]
Mar 08 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, a[...]
Mar 08
2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set
The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy[...]
Mar 08 - The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy[...]
Mar 08
AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022
AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) d[...]
Mar 08 - AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) d[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π