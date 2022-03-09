What do you make of Jeff Hardy signing for AEW?

REUNITED!!!! @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND ! Welcome to #AEW JEFF HARDY! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/nCqetAeTaV

Jeff's WWE no-compete clause ended today and it's been a poorly kept secret that his eventual destination would be this episode of Dynamite.

LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBRAND !!! It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND ! 😱😱😱 #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!!! pic.twitter.com/oUuJpvsBrE

In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dynamite Results (March 9 2022)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we ha[...] Mar 09 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! Only three days removed from the absolutely epic Revolution 2022, AEW is right back at it again as we ha[...]

Jeff Hardy Is All Elite

In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO[...] Mar 09 - In the single least shocking part of the show tonight, Jeff Hardy made his AEW Debut to save his brother Matt who had just been kicked out of the AHFO[...]

AEW Trying To Secure The Rights To Popular WWE Entrance Theme

All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A re[...] Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A re[...]

AEW World Championship Match Set For Tonight’s Dynamite

Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday tha[...] Mar 09 - Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday tha[...]

Emergency Board Meeting For The AHFO Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolut[...] Mar 09 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolut[...]

Booker T Believes WWE Would Be In Trouble If Becky Lynch Can't Perform At WrestleMania 38

During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad sit[...] Mar 09 - During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad sit[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For March 8 'Roadblock' Episode

The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up f[...] Mar 09 - The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up f[...]

Matt Hardy: "I Took Advantage Of Young Men Who Looked Up To Me & I Failed Them."

Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as m[...] Mar 09 - Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as m[...]

Jungle Boy Comments On Possibility Of A Singles Run

During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. [...] Mar 09 - During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. [...]

Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been[...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been[...]

Miro Signs 4 Year Contract Extension With All Elite Wrestling

Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro h[...] Mar 09 - Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro h[...]

Biff Busick Admits He Didn't "Get" Beyond Wrestling At First, Grew To Appreciate It

Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old st[...] Mar 09 - Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old st[...]

Bryan Danielson Doesn't Want To Wrestle In NJPW Until Fans Can Cheer

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what [...] Mar 09 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what [...]

MVP Provides Injury Update Following Surgery In September

MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in [...] Mar 09 - MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in [...]

Adam Scherr Calls Non-CYN Wrestlers "A Bunch Of Dorks Choreograph Dancing", Says "We Don't Do That Garbage In The Narrative."

Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed o[...] Mar 09 - Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed o[...]

Keith Lee Recalls Survivor Series 2019 Behind The Scenes

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was[...] Mar 09 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was[...]

Jeff Hardy Is Officially A Free Agent

Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match[...] Mar 09 - Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match[...]

John Cena Reacts To News Steve Austin Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 38

John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens[...] Mar 09 - John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens[...]

Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance This Weekend

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcas[...] Mar 09 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcas[...]

Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Do[...] Mar 08 - Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Do[...]

Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, a[...] Mar 08 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, a[...]

2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set

The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy[...] Mar 08 - The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy[...]

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) d[...] Mar 08 - AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) d[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 'Roadblock' Results - Match 8, 2022

NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.co[...] Mar 08 - NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.co[...]