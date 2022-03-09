Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/FhCxPDHhis

AEW Trying To Secure The Rights To Popular WWE Entrance Theme

All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A report from Fightful Select reveals there have been [...] Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). A report from Fightful Select reveals there have been [...]

AEW World Championship Match Set For Tonight’s Dynamite

Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday that Page, who retained his championship against Adam[...] Mar 09 - Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship for the second time in a week tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced on Wednesday that Page, who retained his championship against Adam[...]

Emergency Board Meeting For The AHFO Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for [...] Mar 09 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. "Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for [...]

Booker T Believes WWE Would Be In Trouble If Becky Lynch Can't Perform At WrestleMania 38

During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad situation if she isn’t able to compete at Wrest[...] Mar 09 - During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch’s injury and stated that WWE would be in a bad situation if she isn’t able to compete at Wrest[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases For March 8 'Roadblock' Episode

The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 551,000 viewers the show drew last week, a[...] Mar 09 - The viewership numbers for Tuesday's March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in. The show pulled in 613,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 551,000 viewers the show drew last week, a[...]

Matt Hardy: "I Took Advantage Of Young Men Who Looked Up To Me & I Failed Them."

Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who [...] Mar 09 - Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick. “I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who [...]

Jungle Boy Comments On Possibility Of A Singles Run

During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. "I haven't thought about it too much. I'd love t[...] Mar 09 - During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. "I haven't thought about it too much. I'd love t[...]

Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done [...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done [...]

Miro Signs 4 Year Contract Extension With All Elite Wrestling

Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has signed a contract extension set to last “[...] Mar 09 - Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has signed a contract extension set to last “[...]

Biff Busick Admits He Didn't "Get" Beyond Wrestling At First, Grew To Appreciate It

Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old stomping grounds, having made his debut there in 201[...] Mar 09 - Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old stomping grounds, having made his debut there in 201[...]

Bryan Danielson Doesn't Want To Wrestle In NJPW Until Fans Can Cheer

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what he's waiting for. “I really do want to do[...] Mar 09 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what he's waiting for. “I really do want to do[...]

MVP Provides Injury Update Following Surgery In September

MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in September. “I’m going through my ph[...] Mar 09 - MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in September. “I’m going through my ph[...]

Adam Scherr Calls Non-CYN Wrestlers "A Bunch Of Dorks Choreograph Dancing", Says "We Don't Do That Garbage In The Narrative."

Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed our first sold out show don’t miss this one. [...] Mar 09 - Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed our first sold out show don’t miss this one. [...]

Keith Lee Recalls Survivor Series 2019 Behind The Scenes

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was a day where no one knew what was going on. You ha[...] Mar 09 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was a day where no one knew what was going on. You ha[...]

Jeff Hardy Is Officially A Free Agent

Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match at a house show. Jeff Hardy told WWE he hadn't re[...] Mar 09 - Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match at a house show. Jeff Hardy told WWE he hadn't re[...]

John Cena Reacts To News Steve Austin Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 38

John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens, Austin promised to confront him on a special edi[...] Mar 09 - John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens, Austin promised to confront him on a special edi[...]

Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance This Weekend

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and[...] Mar 09 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and[...]

Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat [...] Mar 08 - Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat [...]

Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, as you can see below: - NXT North American Champio[...] Mar 08 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, as you can see below: - NXT North American Champio[...]

2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set

The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel[...] Mar 08 - The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel[...]

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission. - [...] Mar 08 - AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission. - [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 'Roadblock' Results - Match 8, 2022

NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show-Opening Video Package: The Road[...] Mar 08 - NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show-Opening Video Package: The Road[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Up Slightly, Key Demo Rating Lowest Since January

The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers and scored a 0.45 key 18-49 demographic rating, acco[...] Mar 08 - The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers and scored a 0.45 key 18-49 demographic rating, acco[...]

Jim Ross Doesn't Think Steve Austin Is Wrestling At WrestleMania 38

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38. J.R. doesn't think Austin will be wrestling des[...] Mar 08 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38. J.R. doesn't think Austin will be wrestling des[...]