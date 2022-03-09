Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“Josh is the chosen one, the anointed one. I know all about that. I’ve been there; I was that guy. But it doesn’t last forever, and I’ll help show him that. People are really going to see a whole new side of Impact with this, and I can’t wait to be the guy to show them.”

On the possibility of going after Josh Alexander:

“I’ve had some chances with promos over the years, but this was different. I knew the bullet points I wanted to hit, but it wasn’t something I wrote out or memorized. I spoke the truth, and that’s why you can feel what I’m saying. The truth carried that promo. It’s what makes this real. Wrestling means the world to me. I’ve missed birthdays and funerals because I had shows to wrestle. I’ve suffered injuries, I’ve wrestled hurt, I almost lost my eye. But none of that ever made me love it less or want to leave. I’m proud to be a pro wrestler. That’s why that promo means something. It was real emotion.”

“I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done a lot. And there is still a lot more for me to prove.”

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

