Bryan Danielson Doesn't Want To Wrestle In NJPW Until Fans Can Cheer
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 09, 2022
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what he's waiting for.
“
I really do want to do New Japan, but I also kind of don’t want to do it until fans can cheer. From what I want out of wrestling, just doing it with the clapping, I’d still have fun. I’m one of the few people who enjoyed wrestling in the Performance Center with nobody. I enjoy wrestling in the Thunder Dome. I tend to find myself enjoying wrestling in any atmosphere it is. From what I want in my experience in New Japan. I would want people to be able to cheer. Hopefully, nothing happens where things get set back again or anything like that, not just because of my pro wrestling, but because of worldwide health. I would really want to wait for that. Somebody brought up to me this idea of me, (Jon) Moxley, and two other people.“ VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/74743/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 09
Mar 09 - During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro h[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old st[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed o[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was[...]
Mar 09 Jeff Hardy Is Officially A Free Agent Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match[...]
Mar 09 - Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcas[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Do[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, a[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy[...]
Mar 08 AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) d[...]
Mar 08 - AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) d[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.co[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers an[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38[...]
Mar 08 Update on Cody Rhodes-WWE Negotiations In a recent post on the F4W Board, Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple[...]
Mar 08 - In a recent post on the F4W Board, Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revoluti[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in [...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done d[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sourc[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - Kurt Angle has revealed some sad news on Instagram concerning his brother Eric, who is currently in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric[...]