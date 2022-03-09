Keith Lee Recalls Survivor Series 2019 Behind The Scenes

"Graciously, he did it and we had a good time doing it. I don't think they expected what happened with the crowd and the response. I don't think they expected the composure and control of the people. To be honest, I don't think I expected it. They'll plug it in your brain, 'these audiences are completely different. NXT and main roster audiences are not the same.' Cool. 'We have to get you over.' Alright, do what we have to do. Then, the entire crowd is singing 'Bask in his Glory' and they are dismayed. I think that's something that maybe starting piquing their interest for bringing up. It was me being me, there was a connection there and some connections you can't explain. I can't explain it, I'm just grateful for it. I tried to make sure I appreciate it."

"That was a weird time. That was a day where no one knew what was going on. You have three teams of five people trying to figure out how things...literally, up until entrances were happening, things are being moved around. In that time, I'm certain it was because I was the big guy on the team, they decided I would be the last guy even though it really should have been [Tommaso] Ciampa because he was the leader. I know they probably picked me because of my size. Roman left it up to me to call the last bit with him and Seth. Me and Seth kind of put things together. It was weird coming from NXT and having to do that, but I also felt honored and kind of trusted by those guys to be able to do that. It was odd for Seth to have to do the favor for me, unexpectedly."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019.

» More News From This Feed

Jungle Boy Comments On Possibility Of A Singles Run

During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. "I haven't thought about it too much. I'd love t[...] Mar 09 - During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Jungle Boy spoke about the possibility of having a singles run in the future away from Jurassic Express. "I haven't thought about it too much. I'd love t[...]

Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done [...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eddie Edwards revealed that he has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. “I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done [...]

Miro Signs 4 Year Contract Extension With All Elite Wrestling

Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has signed a contract extension set to last “[...] Mar 09 - Despite having not appeared in AEW since November's Full Gear event, Miro is far from done with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has signed a contract extension set to last “[...]

Biff Busick Admits He Didn't "Get" Beyond Wrestling At First, Grew To Appreciate It

Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old stomping grounds, having made his debut there in 201[...] Mar 09 - Biff Busick recently sat down with PWPonderings, where he spoke about coming to Beyond Wrestling following his release from WWE. Beyond was his old stomping grounds, having made his debut there in 201[...]

Bryan Danielson Doesn't Want To Wrestle In NJPW Until Fans Can Cheer

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what he's waiting for. “I really do want to do[...] Mar 09 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about wanting to head to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but explained what he's waiting for. “I really do want to do[...]

MVP Provides Injury Update Following Surgery In September

MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in September. “I’m going through my ph[...] Mar 09 - MVP was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about the injury he suffered last year and how he's doing following his surgery in September. “I’m going through my ph[...]

Adam Scherr Calls Non-CYN Wrestlers "A Bunch Of Dorks Choreograph Dancing", Says "We Don't Do That Garbage In The Narrative."

Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed our first sold out show don’t miss this one. [...] Mar 09 - Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, has taken to Instagram to post about the newly launched Control Your Narrative. “If you missed our first sold out show don’t miss this one. [...]

Keith Lee Recalls Survivor Series 2019 Behind The Scenes

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was a day where no one knew what was going on. You ha[...] Mar 09 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Keith Lee talked about working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019. "That was a weird time. That was a day where no one knew what was going on. You ha[...]

Jeff Hardy Is Officially A Free Agent

Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match at a house show. Jeff Hardy told WWE he hadn't re[...] Mar 09 - Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end. Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match at a house show. Jeff Hardy told WWE he hadn't re[...]

John Cena Reacts To News Steve Austin Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 38

John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens, Austin promised to confront him on a special edi[...] Mar 09 - John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. In a video response to Kevin Owens, Austin promised to confront him on a special edi[...]

Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance This Weekend

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and[...] Mar 09 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and[...]

Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat [...] Mar 08 - Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat [...]

Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, as you can see below: - NXT North American Champio[...] Mar 08 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, as you can see below: - NXT North American Champio[...]

2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set

The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel[...] Mar 08 - The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel[...]

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission. - [...] Mar 08 - AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission. - [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 'Roadblock' Results - Match 8, 2022

NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show-Opening Video Package: The Road[...] Mar 08 - NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show-Opening Video Package: The Road[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Up Slightly, Key Demo Rating Lowest Since January

The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers and scored a 0.45 key 18-49 demographic rating, acco[...] Mar 08 - The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers and scored a 0.45 key 18-49 demographic rating, acco[...]

Jim Ross Doesn't Think Steve Austin Is Wrestling At WrestleMania 38

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38. J.R. doesn't think Austin will be wrestling des[...] Mar 08 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38. J.R. doesn't think Austin will be wrestling des[...]

Update on Cody Rhodes-WWE Negotiations

In a recent post on the F4W Board, Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple offers on the table, although Meltzer did not dis[...] Mar 08 - In a recent post on the F4W Board, Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple offers on the table, although Meltzer did not dis[...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals He Was Shocked To See William Regal At AEW Revolution

Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday during his latest "[...] Mar 08 - Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday during his latest "[...]

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Viewership For March 5 Episodes

The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-4[...] Mar 08 - The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-4[...]

Some WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions To Air Digitally

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally. The company is reportedly doing this du[...] Mar 08 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally. The company is reportedly doing this du[...]

Gangrel Reveals Why The Brood Only Lasted Eight Months During WWE Attitude Era

During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only lasted eight months despite being a very popular [...] Mar 08 - During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only lasted eight months despite being a very popular [...]

A Former WWE Champion Reportedly Confirmed For 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, [...] Mar 08 - Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, [...]