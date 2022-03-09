Unless he is kept back as a surprise, John Cena is not expected to work WrestleMania 38.

Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR , excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania !!!! https://t.co/SLCjWlTSKA

In a video response to Kevin Owens, Austin promised to confront him on a special edition of his KO Show.

John Cena has reacted to the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38.

John Cena Reacts To News Steve Austin Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 38

Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance This Weekend

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and[...] Mar 09 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July. Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and[...]

Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat [...] Mar 08 - Dolph Ziggler is the new WWE NXT Champion! In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Bron Breakker defended the NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat [...]

Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, as you can see below: - NXT North American Champio[...] Mar 08 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show. Also announced were two matches, as you can see below: - NXT North American Champio[...]

2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set

The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel[...] Mar 08 - The finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are set! In the opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel[...]

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission. - [...] Mar 08 - AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET. - Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission. - [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 'Roadblock' Results - Match 8, 2022

NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show-Opening Video Package: The Road[...] Mar 08 - NXT Roadblock Live Results (March 8, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show-Opening Video Package: The Road[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Up Slightly, Key Demo Rating Lowest Since January

The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers and scored a 0.45 key 18-49 demographic rating, acco[...] Mar 08 - The viewership for Monday’s March 7 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. The 3-hour broadcast drew 1.775 million viewers and scored a 0.45 key 18-49 demographic rating, acco[...]

Jim Ross Doesn't Think Steve Austin Is Wrestling At WrestleMania 38

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38. J.R. doesn't think Austin will be wrestling des[...] Mar 08 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance and working with Kevin Owens at WWE Wrestlemania 38. J.R. doesn't think Austin will be wrestling des[...]

Update on Cody Rhodes-WWE Negotiations

In a recent post on the F4W Board, Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple offers on the table, although Meltzer did not dis[...] Mar 08 - In a recent post on the F4W Board, Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple offers on the table, although Meltzer did not dis[...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals He Was Shocked To See William Regal At AEW Revolution

Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday during his latest "[...] Mar 08 - Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday during his latest "[...]

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Viewership For March 5 Episodes

The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-4[...] Mar 08 - The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-4[...]

Some WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions To Air Digitally

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally. The company is reportedly doing this du[...] Mar 08 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally. The company is reportedly doing this du[...]

Gangrel Reveals Why The Brood Only Lasted Eight Months During WWE Attitude Era

During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only lasted eight months despite being a very popular [...] Mar 08 - During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only lasted eight months despite being a very popular [...]

A Former WWE Champion Reportedly Confirmed For 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, [...] Mar 08 - Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, [...]

Kurt Angle Announces His Brother Eric Has Been Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer

Kurt Angle has revealed some sad news on Instagram concerning his brother Eric, who is currently in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric appeared a few times on WWE television in the ear[...] Mar 08 - Kurt Angle has revealed some sad news on Instagram concerning his brother Eric, who is currently in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric appeared a few times on WWE television in the ear[...]

Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens’ WWE WrestleMania 38 Invitation

WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation for him to appear on the Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38. WWE released a video message from Austin who mentioned n[...] Mar 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation for him to appear on the Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38. WWE released a video message from Austin who mentioned n[...]

CM Punk: "I Don't Think It's A Secret That MJF Loves Roddy Piper."

During the post-event media scrum for AEW Revolution, CM Punk spoke about the dog collar match he had with MJF. "I think a lot of it came via happy accident. I still feel weird about... obviously, [...] Mar 08 - During the post-event media scrum for AEW Revolution, CM Punk spoke about the dog collar match he had with MJF. "I think a lot of it came via happy accident. I still feel weird about... obviously, [...]

Peter Rosenberg Details What His Role In WWE Was Supposed To Be

Peter Rosenberg was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke with Renee Paquette about what his role was supposed to be in WWE. Renee Paquette: "Let’s keep in mind that when you and Sam Robert[...] Mar 08 - Peter Rosenberg was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke with Renee Paquette about what his role was supposed to be in WWE. Renee Paquette: "Let’s keep in mind that when you and Sam Robert[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "Scratch" WWE Logo, Possibly Looking To Put Out New Merch With It

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo [...] Mar 08 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo [...]

D'Lo Brown Wishes D-Generation X Hadn't Used Blackface During Nation Of Domination Parody

D'Lo Brown was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked if there was any concern about D-Generation X using blackface during their now-iconic parody of The Nation of Domina[...] Mar 08 - D'Lo Brown was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked if there was any concern about D-Generation X using blackface during their now-iconic parody of The Nation of Domina[...]

Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WWE WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin. During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and came down to the ring to say he wants to have the [...] Mar 07 - Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin. During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and came down to the ring to say he wants to have the [...]

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For For NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will defend their championships against Kenzie Paige &am[...] Mar 07 - The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will defend their championships against Kenzie Paige &am[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent - The Street Profits defeated[...] Mar 07 - The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent - The Street Profits defeated[...]