Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance This Weekend

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)will make his first appearance since being released from WWE last July.

Wyatt will appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, New York on March 13 and will be involved in a meet-and-greet, photo-ops and autograph signings between 10 am-2 pm.

Wyatt will join, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona, Dustin “The Natural” Rhodes, Brian Myers, Rikishi, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and others.

Wyatt has yet to return to the ring since his WWE release, opting to take time out to work on a horror movie.