Also announced were two matches, as you can see below:

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show.

Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set

AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 'Roadblock' Results - Match 8, 2022

WWE RAW Viewership Up Slightly, Key Demo Rating Lowest Since January

Jim Ross Doesn't Think Steve Austin Is Wrestling At WrestleMania 38

Update on Cody Rhodes-WWE Negotiations

Tony Schiavone Reveals He Was Shocked To See William Regal At AEW Revolution

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Viewership For March 5 Episodes

Some WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions To Air Digitally

Gangrel Reveals Why The Brood Only Lasted Eight Months During WWE Attitude Era

A Former WWE Champion Reportedly Confirmed For 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

Kurt Angle Announces His Brother Eric Has Been Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer

Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens’ WWE WrestleMania 38 Invitation

CM Punk: "I Don't Think It's A Secret That MJF Loves Roddy Piper."

Peter Rosenberg Details What His Role In WWE Was Supposed To Be

WWE Files Trademark On "Scratch" WWE Logo, Possibly Looking To Put Out New Merch With It

D'Lo Brown Wishes D-Generation X Hadn't Used Blackface During Nation Of Domination Parody

Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WWE WrestleMania 38

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For For NWA Crockett Cup

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

Former WWE Superstar Set For Big Match At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 PPV

WWE Tells Fans There Will Be No WrestleMania AXXESS This Year

WWE Reports AJ Styles Is Injured

