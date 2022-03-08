Debut and Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2022
During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced A-Kid is making his debut on next week’s episode of the show.
Also announced were two matches, as you can see below:
- NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
- Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
