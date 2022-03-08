AEW Dark Results - March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, courtesy of Colin McGuire of ProWrestling.NET.

- Anna Jay (w/- 1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission.

- Scorpio Sky beat Sonny Kiss. A good competitive match.

- Red Velvet over Kiera Hogan. A brief match with a finish that came out of nowhere.

- “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. A fun match. Top Flight were really over.

- Kris Statlander (w/Danhausen) beat Kelsey Raegan. Danhausen got the pop of the night to this point.

- Ruby Soho and AQA defeated Emi Sakura and Diamante. Orlando loved Soho. Why isn’t she on TV more? AQA landed a beautiful shooting star press for the win. These two could really be together for a long time. Something really clicked.

- The Butcher and The Blade beat Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana.

- Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) pinned Skye Blue. Rose won with the Beast Bomb. Orlando loved Blue.

- Jay Lethal beat Serpentico. Lethal won using the Lethal Injection.

- “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson). Private Party won after Brock hit a spinebuster only to be gets rolled up and pinned. Arm and Hardy had a fun moment at ringside where it came down to Delete vs The Glock.