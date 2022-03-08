Update on Cody Rhodes-WWE Negotiations
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2022
In a recent post on the F4W Board,
Dave Meltzer noted that negotiations between Cody Rhodes and WWE have hit a snag and Rhodes reportedly has multiple offers on the table, although Meltzer did not disclose those offers, with some speculating at least one might be from AEW.
"Negotiations hit a snag. He has multiple offers. He has to make a decision. WWE wants the decision made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in his court." said Meltzer.
WWE reportedly has plans for Rhodes but they have been paused while negations continue.
