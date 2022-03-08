WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Viewership For March 5 Episodes

The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in.

Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.59, which was #1 for the demo. Viewership and demo were the highest since January.

AEW Rampage on TNT drew 545,000 viewers and 0.22 demo rating, ranked at#13 on cable. The head-to-head against NBA games. The viewership was a three-week high in total viewers and a five-week high in the 18-49 rating.