Kurt Angle Announces His Brother Eric Has Been Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer

Kurt Angle has revealed some sad news on Instagram concerning his brother Eric, who is currently in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric appeared a few times on WWE television in the early 2000s.

Angle announced that Eric also has kidney cancer.

He posted:

"After posting about my brother Eric last month, sadly we even have more terrible news. The doctors recently found cancer in my brother’s left kidney. It is imperative that we find a kidney donor ASAP. We are literally racing against time. As I stated before my brother and best friend in this whole world Eric, is in need of a kidney transplant. Obviously, it goes without saying how huge of an ask this is, however, if there is by chance a selfless individual out there willing to give Eric a second chance at life please go to livingdonorreg.upmc.com to register.

Eric is my older brother by one year and we have grown up like twins our whole lives. We are often confused for being one another when we are out and about. Needless to say we are very close. Eric has been married for 16 years to his wife Felicia. They have two step children together along with a pet Bulldog named Libby.

I have been tested recently and I have been told I am not a match so I am trying to do my part in finding a way to get Eric new lease on life. So if anyone is willing to help, appreciation and gratitude are expressed. For those who have inquired and was not matched, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have no words to express my gratitude. If you would like more information on how to become a hero, a living donor, please visit upmc.com/livingdonorkidney to learn more.

Thank you and God Bless!

The Angle Family."