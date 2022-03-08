CM Punk: "I Don't Think It's A Secret That MJF Loves Roddy Piper."

During the post-event media scrum for AEW Revolution, CM Punk spoke about the dog collar match he had with MJF.

"I think a lot of it came via happy accident. I still feel weird about... obviously, I love Roddy Piper. I don't think it's a secret that MJF loves Roddy Piper. It's important, too, while telling stories, you can always go back to the bedrock of professional wrestling, especially now that we live in a weird time where there are professional wrestling fans and then there's weird WWE fans and that's all they've ever seen, so they don't know other stuff exists and there are other ways of telling stories and doing things. Everything is just a love letter to professional wrestling, Sometimes, maybe I can be a little too cute for my own good, but I'm having fun with my life. Roddy Piper is one of the greatest of all time. Bret Hart is the greatest of all time. Randy Savage is one of the greatest of all time. There is a company out there that likes to spin their own yarns and have revisionist history about who truly is great and who never existed. We don't do that here. We don't pretend to live in a bubble. We live in the real world. Roddy Piper is my hero. I wish he was here. I'd really like to see how disappointed he is right now [laughs]. "

Punk also spoke about his comeback.