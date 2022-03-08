The trademark was filed under goods and services for the following apparel:

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo was reportedly listed as “WW”.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Files Trademark On "Scratch" WWE Logo, Possibly Looking To Put Out New Merch With It

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s ol[...] Mar 08 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s ol[...]

D'Lo Brown Wishes D-Generation X Hadn't Used Blackface During Nation Of Domination Parody

D'Lo Brown was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked if there was any concern about D-Generation X using blackface duri[...] Mar 08 - D'Lo Brown was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked if there was any concern about D-Generation X using blackface duri[...]

Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WWE WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin. During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and [...] Mar 07 - Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin. During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and [...]

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For For NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will d[...] Mar 07 - The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will d[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local[...] Mar 07 - The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local[...]

Former WWE Superstar Set For Big Match At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 PPV

Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that he will be going up against former WWE Superstar JONAH (Bronson Reed in WWE) at his March 31, 2022, Bloodsp[...] Mar 07 - Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that he will be going up against former WWE Superstar JONAH (Bronson Reed in WWE) at his March 31, 2022, Bloodsp[...]

WWE Tells Fans There Will Be No WrestleMania AXXESS This Year

WWE has told fans who have purchased WrestleMania 38 travel packages there will be no AXXESS events for this year’s show. WWE is instead [...] Mar 07 - WWE has told fans who have purchased WrestleMania 38 travel packages there will be no AXXESS events for this year’s show. WWE is instead [...]

WWE Reports AJ Styles Is Injured

WWE announced today on social media that AJ Styles has suffered a "severe neck contusion" following last week’s beatdown by Edge on RAW. Styles[...] Mar 07 - WWE announced today on social media that AJ Styles has suffered a "severe neck contusion" following last week’s beatdown by Edge on RAW. Styles[...]

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Hospitalized

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw because she is hospitalized. Lynch revealed on her Instagram tha[...] Mar 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw because she is hospitalized. Lynch revealed on her Instagram tha[...]

RK-Bro Regain Tag Team Titles on Monday Night RAW

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (Team RK-Bro) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad [...] Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (Team RK-Bro) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 7 2022)

Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garci[...] Mar 07 - Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garci[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (03/07/2022)

The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Prom[...] Mar 07 - The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Prom[...]

WWE Reportedly In Talks With Electronic Arts For Future Wrestling Video Games

It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should [...] Mar 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should [...]

FTR Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash [...] Mar 07 - Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash [...]

Tony Khan on William Regal: "I have tons of respect for his mind."

William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later a[...] Mar 07 - William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later a[...]

Jaxson Ryker Is Glad He Never Apologized For Praising Donald Trump

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker was asked about a controversial tweet he made during his WWE tenure that ups[...] Mar 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker was asked about a controversial tweet he made during his WWE tenure that ups[...]

CM Punk Bashes WWE Network, Says He's Glad Vince McMahon Didn't Buy ROH

During last night's AEW Rampage post-event press conference, CM Punk was asked his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor. "I was relieved.[...] Mar 07 - During last night's AEW Rampage post-event press conference, CM Punk was asked his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor. "I was relieved.[...]

CM Punk Says He Would Give Up His Second Chance To Give Bret Hart Another Run

CM Punk spoke with the press following AEW Revolution last night, where he spoke about a conversation a member of the roster had with him backstage. [...] Mar 07 - CM Punk spoke with the press following AEW Revolution last night, where he spoke about a conversation a member of the roster had with him backstage. [...]

AEW Reveals Newly Designed Women's Championship

AEW has introduced a newly redesigned Women's Championship as of last night during Revolution. You can see up close, high definition photos courtesy [...] Mar 07 - AEW has introduced a newly redesigned Women's Championship as of last night during Revolution. You can see up close, high definition photos courtesy [...]

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling Coming To WrestleMania Weekend Event

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has put out the following press release: REALITY OF WRESTLING AND WORLD CLASS PRO WRESTLINGTO HOST “TEXAS SHO[...] Mar 07 - Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has put out the following press release: REALITY OF WRESTLING AND WORLD CLASS PRO WRESTLINGTO HOST “TEXAS SHO[...]

ImagineAR Announces Partnership With Control Your Narrative

The following press release has been sent out from ImagineAR. ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Multi-Year Metaverse Partnership with Professional[...] Mar 07 - The following press release has been sent out from ImagineAR. ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Multi-Year Metaverse Partnership with Professional[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From 3/6/2022 Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling taped several weeks of content for AXS TV last night at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The show featured Anthony Carelli (Santino[...] Mar 07 - IMPACT Wrestling taped several weeks of content for AXS TV last night at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The show featured Anthony Carelli (Santino[...]

Cary Silkin Announced For Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor posted an announcement saying Cary Silkin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. . He is the former owner of the company and the curren[...] Mar 07 - Ring of Honor posted an announcement saying Cary Silkin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. . He is the former owner of the company and the curren[...]

Vince McMahon Will Play A Role At WrestleMania

Dave Melltzer reports today that we can expect to see Vince McMahon play a key role at WrestleMania. He's expected to be involved with the Austin Theo[...] Mar 07 - Dave Melltzer reports today that we can expect to see Vince McMahon play a key role at WrestleMania. He's expected to be involved with the Austin Theo[...]