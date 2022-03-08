WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Files Trademark On "Scratch" WWE Logo, Possibly Looking To Put Out New Merch With It
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 08, 2022
It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo was reportedly listed as “WW”.
The trademark was filed under goods and services for the following apparel:
“Bed blankets, bed linens, comforters, quilts, bedsheets, bedspreads, curtains, draperies, pillowcases, bath linen, towels of textile; woven fabrics; hooded towels; sleeping bags.”
