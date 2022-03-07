Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WWE WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and came down to the ring to say he wants to have the most stupendous KO Show at WrestleMania. He mentioned some of the biggest Texan wrestlers such as JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels.

Owens said he wants somebody who embodies the state of Texas and went on to say this person is broken down and a shell of who he used to be. KO said this person’s knees are shot and he might need a walker to get to the ring.

KO said that nothing would make him happier than to give the stunner to Stone Cold Steve Austin and then pour a glass of milk over his lifeless body.

Unless plans change, it appears this will be a KO appearance for Austin, although there is every chance he will get physical and it might be changed to a match of some kind.