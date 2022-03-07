Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For For NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will defend their championships against Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy at the show,

The event takes place on March 19 & 20, 2022.

Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis

Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett

- NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

- NWA Crockett Cup Tournament

- NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack

- NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane

- NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy