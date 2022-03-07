WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 07 - The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will defend their championships against Kenzie Paige &am[...]
Mar 07 - The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent - The Street Profits defeated[...]
Mar 07 - Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that he will be going up against former WWE Superstar JONAH (Bronson Reed in WWE) at his March 31, 2022, Bloodsport 8 event which takes place from Fair Park in Te[...]
Mar 07 - WWE has told fans who have purchased WrestleMania 38 travel packages there will be no AXXESS events for this year’s show. WWE is instead focusing on their AXXESS Superstore in Dallas for [...]
Mar 07 - WWE announced today on social media that AJ Styles has suffered a "severe neck contusion" following last week’s beatdown by Edge on RAW. Styles answered Edge’s challenge for a match at Wr[...]
Mar 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw because she is hospitalized. Lynch revealed on her Instagram that she fractured her voice box at the house show in[...]
Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (Team RK-Bro) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic) and Seth Rollins and Kevin[...]
Mar 07 - Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated[...]
Mar 07 - The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Promo: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Ohio's own Seth[...]
Mar 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should WWE 2K22 do poorly. This upcoming game is conside[...]
Mar 07 - Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but [...]
Mar 07 - William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later announced that Regal has signed a contract with the[...]
Mar 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker was asked about a controversial tweet he made during his WWE tenure that upset fans and wrestlers alike. The original tweet r[...]
Mar 07 - During last night's AEW Rampage post-event press conference, CM Punk was asked his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor. "I was relieved. Let's be honest. Either Tony was gonna buy it, or[...]
Mar 07 - CM Punk spoke with the press following AEW Revolution last night, where he spoke about a conversation a member of the roster had with him backstage. "I'm sick of crying. Today has been brutal. The [...]
Mar 07 - AEW has introduced a newly redesigned Women's Championship as of last night during Revolution. You can see up close, high definition photos courtesy of AEW's official Twitter account. Here is a be[...]
Mar 07 - The following press release has been sent out from ImagineAR. ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Multi-Year Metaverse Partnership with Professional Wrestling Organization ‘Control Your Narrat[...]
Mar 07 - IMPACT Wrestling taped several weeks of content for AXS TV last night at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The show featured Anthony Carelli (Santino Marella) on commentary. * Raj Singh def. Omar [...]
Mar 07 - Ring of Honor posted an announcement saying Cary Silkin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. . He is the former owner of the company and the current ambassador. Here’s the announcement below.[...]
Mar 07 - Dave Melltzer reports today that we can expect to see Vince McMahon play a key role at WrestleMania. He's expected to be involved with the Austin Theory and Pat McAfee feud. “Vince McMahon is[...]
Mar 07 - Bleacher Report announced that Vader is the second member to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. WWE tweeted a confirmation the news was official. He will be inducted alongside The Und[...]
Mar 07 - It's Sunday, you know what that means! AEW had their first PPV of 2022 tonight and boy was it stacked. Here's what went down in Orlando during another excellent night for All Elite Wrestling! B[...]
Mar 06 - We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a let's go Adam chant. Page and Cole begin w[...]
Mar 06 - The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a no rules, Tornado Trios Match.&n[...]