WWE Tells Fans There Will Be No WrestleMania AXXESS This Year

WWE has told fans who have purchased WrestleMania 38 travel packages there will be no AXXESS events for this year’s show.

WWE is instead focusing on their AXXESS Superstore in Dallas for the weekend instead. Prior to the pandemic, WWE held AXXESS in the days leading up to WrestleMania at a convention center, with the events featuring Superstar signings, legends, sponsored stands, memorabilia, ring action and more.

The email issued by WWE said that those who purchased the packages will be given a refund for the AXXESS event and that a revised itinerary for their weekend will be released later this month.