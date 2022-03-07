WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Hospitalized

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw because she is hospitalized.

Lynch revealed on her Instagram that she fractured her voice box at the house show in Allentown, PA on Sunday.

She posted:

"Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box.

She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week.

You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"