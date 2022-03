» More News From This Feed

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 7 2022)

Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated[...] Mar 07 - Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (03/07/2022)

The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Promo: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Ohio's own Seth[...] Mar 07 - The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Promo: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Ohio's own Seth[...]

WWE Reportedly In Talks With Electronic Arts For Future Wrestling Video Games

It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should WWE 2K22 do poorly. This upcoming game is conside[...] Mar 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should WWE 2K22 do poorly. This upcoming game is conside[...]

FTR Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but [...] Mar 07 - Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but [...]

Tony Khan on William Regal: "I have tons of respect for his mind."

William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later announced that Regal has signed a contract with the[...] Mar 07 - William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later announced that Regal has signed a contract with the[...]

Jaxson Ryker Is Glad He Never Apologized For Praising Donald Trump

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker was asked about a controversial tweet he made during his WWE tenure that upset fans and wrestlers alike. The original tweet r[...] Mar 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jaxson Ryker was asked about a controversial tweet he made during his WWE tenure that upset fans and wrestlers alike. The original tweet r[...]

CM Punk Bashes WWE Network, Says He's Glad Vince McMahon Didn't Buy ROH

During last night's AEW Rampage post-event press conference, CM Punk was asked his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor. "I was relieved. Let's be honest. Either Tony was gonna buy it, or[...] Mar 07 - During last night's AEW Rampage post-event press conference, CM Punk was asked his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor. "I was relieved. Let's be honest. Either Tony was gonna buy it, or[...]

CM Punk Says He Would Give Up His Second Chance To Give Bret Hart Another Run

CM Punk spoke with the press following AEW Revolution last night, where he spoke about a conversation a member of the roster had with him backstage. "I'm sick of crying. Today has been brutal. The [...] Mar 07 - CM Punk spoke with the press following AEW Revolution last night, where he spoke about a conversation a member of the roster had with him backstage. "I'm sick of crying. Today has been brutal. The [...]

AEW Reveals Newly Designed Women's Championship

AEW has introduced a newly redesigned Women's Championship as of last night during Revolution. You can see up close, high definition photos courtesy of AEW's official Twitter account. Here is a be[...] Mar 07 - AEW has introduced a newly redesigned Women's Championship as of last night during Revolution. You can see up close, high definition photos courtesy of AEW's official Twitter account. Here is a be[...]

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling Coming To WrestleMania Weekend Event

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has put out the following press release: REALITY OF WRESTLING AND WORLD CLASS PRO WRESTLINGTO HOST “TEXAS SHOWDOWN: DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS” FEATURIN[...] Mar 07 - Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has put out the following press release: REALITY OF WRESTLING AND WORLD CLASS PRO WRESTLINGTO HOST “TEXAS SHOWDOWN: DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS” FEATURIN[...]

ImagineAR Announces Partnership With Control Your Narrative

The following press release has been sent out from ImagineAR. ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Multi-Year Metaverse Partnership with Professional Wrestling Organization ‘Control Your Narrat[...] Mar 07 - The following press release has been sent out from ImagineAR. ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Multi-Year Metaverse Partnership with Professional Wrestling Organization ‘Control Your Narrat[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From 3/6/2022 Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling taped several weeks of content for AXS TV last night at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The show featured Anthony Carelli (Santino Marella) on commentary. * Raj Singh def. Omar [...] Mar 07 - IMPACT Wrestling taped several weeks of content for AXS TV last night at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. The show featured Anthony Carelli (Santino Marella) on commentary. * Raj Singh def. Omar [...]

Cary Silkin Announced For Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor posted an announcement saying Cary Silkin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. . He is the former owner of the company and the current ambassador. Here’s the announcement below.[...] Mar 07 - Ring of Honor posted an announcement saying Cary Silkin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. . He is the former owner of the company and the current ambassador. Here’s the announcement below.[...]

Vince McMahon Will Play A Role At WrestleMania

Dave Melltzer reports today that we can expect to see Vince McMahon play a key role at WrestleMania. He's expected to be involved with the Austin Theory and Pat McAfee feud. “Vince McMahon is[...] Mar 07 - Dave Melltzer reports today that we can expect to see Vince McMahon play a key role at WrestleMania. He's expected to be involved with the Austin Theory and Pat McAfee feud. “Vince McMahon is[...]

Vader To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Bleacher Report announced that Vader is the second member to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. WWE tweeted a confirmation the news was official. He will be inducted alongside The Und[...] Mar 07 - Bleacher Report announced that Vader is the second member to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. WWE tweeted a confirmation the news was official. He will be inducted alongside The Und[...]

AEW Revolution Full Results  

It's Sunday, you know what that means! AEW had their first PPV of 2022 tonight and boy was it stacked. Here's what went down in Orlando during another excellent night for All Elite Wrestling! B[...] Mar 07 - It's Sunday, you know what that means! AEW had their first PPV of 2022 tonight and boy was it stacked. Here's what went down in Orlando during another excellent night for All Elite Wrestling! B[...]

AEW World Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 

We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a let's go Adam chant. Page and Cole begin w[...] Mar 06 - We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a let's go Adam chant. Page and Cole begin w[...]

Tornado Trios Tag Match Result From AEW Revolution 

The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a no rules, Tornado Trios Match.&n[...] Mar 06 - The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a no rules, Tornado Trios Match.&n[...]

William Regal is All Elite

A surprise debut came at AEW Revolution following Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson. Both men brawled even after the match and when security failed to break them up, out came Regal to make them sort them[...] Mar 06 - A surprise debut came at AEW Revolution following Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson. Both men brawled even after the match and when security failed to break them up, out came Regal to make them sort them[...]

Moxley vs Danielson Result From AEW Revolution. 

Moxley and Danielson started off with technical wrestling and that's a mistake from Jon Moxley as that's always Bryan Danielson's speciality. Both men roll to the floor and Danielson scampers back int[...] Mar 06 - Moxley and Danielson started off with technical wrestling and that's a mistake from Jon Moxley as that's always Bryan Danielson's speciality. Both men roll to the floor and Danielson scampers back int[...]

AEW Women's World Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 

The women were given a tough task, being asked to follow a 27-minute bloodbath between CM Punk and MJF but if anyone is up to it, it's Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker. Britt came out sporting a brand n[...] Mar 06 - The women were given a tough task, being asked to follow a 27-minute bloodbath between CM Punk and MJF but if anyone is up to it, it's Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker. Britt came out sporting a brand n[...]

Dog Collar Match Results 

MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Miseria Cantare and being announced as the Second City Saint. Very apt[...] Mar 06 - MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Miseria Cantare and being announced as the Second City Saint. Very apt[...]

TBS Championship Match Result From AEW Rampage 

The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired big shots early. Tay managed to put Jade in troub[...] Mar 06 - The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired big shots early. Tay managed to put Jade in troub[...]