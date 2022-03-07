WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (03/07/2022)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ohio's own Seth Rollins makes his way out with Kevin Owens first as Corey Graves and Jimmy Smith hype fellow "Cleveland icons" Logan Paul & the Miz. Byron Saxton reminds us that the winning team not only wins the title but also paves the way to WrestleMania. Rollins starts us off on the mic to a huge pop from the hometown crowd, welcoming them all to Monday Night Rollins. He's excited as they're moments away from becoming the new Raw tag champs, he exclaims, and Owens recaps the "tough year" they've had together in their entire two week team history.
They both babble on a bit about their friendship and exude promises of winning the titles. Owens states the only thing he can't stand about WrestleMania is that it'll take place in Texas. Possibly Owens & Rollins vs SCSA & ??? Just speculation! We get thrown back to a clip from last week in which Rollins defeated Riddle with a Stomp, building momentum towards tonight's triple-threat title match.
Rollins and Owens then state that what was better than two weeks ago was last week, when they took on the Alpha Academy. Rollins & Owens worked together to use a Stunner and Stomp to put away Gable and stun the reigning champs. Back int he ring, Owens screams that their momentum is undeniable. He states that tonight, they punch their ticket to WrestleMania and again states "Dallas, Texas, suck! just like its undeniable that Shorty G and Otis suck!" Out comes Gable & Otis as Gable shooshes them, then shooshes the crowd.
"Shoosh! Shoosh, please! That victory last week was erroneous! Erroneous, I say, and for the dum-dums in Cleveland let me tell you what that means!" Huge heat. He explains its a joke and claims he was reeling from a cheap-shot Stunner prior to the match. They continue the back-and-forth, then we cut to the gorilla where RK-Bro are being interviewed. Riddle asks if Orton has a word for the Bro, and Orton tells him that word is "win. Win by any cost...kick everyone's asses in that ring and take our titles back!" The crowd pops as the former champs make their entrance!
Raw Tag Team Championship Triple-Threat Match: the Alpha Academy(c) vs Rollins & Owens vs RK-Bro
With RK-Bro's entrance, all six Superstars are set in our ring. This championship triple-threat is up after this break! When we're back, we're explained one man from each team will be legal and a Superstar can only tag in their own partner. So a triple threat, tag format. Seth starts off fast, taking down Gable before hitting a Sling Blade on Riddle. Owens comes in and halts an attempted comeback by Riddle, laying out the challenger with a DDT and covering for two. Owens takes some time chopping away at the Original Bro until Gable drags Riddle out of the ring and sends him flying with an overhead suplex toss. Gable re-enters the ring and looks for a German Suplex on Owens but Owens counters with a Fireman's Carry. Gable escapes and takes Gable down in his corner. Owens with a springboard elbow drop for a short two.
Rollins brutalizes Gable for a few moments in the ring, including a spot in which Rollins and Riddle both hit leaping forearm shots to Gable's back. Their mini-alliance lasts only seconds, however, as Rollins lays out Riddle with a springboard cross body. Owens comes in as legal and works with Rollins to take down Gable and Riddle in the ring. An Enziguri sends Riddle over the top and Owens tosses Gable out. Gable hits a suicide dive on Gable and Riddle. Owens climbs the ropes and hits a top-rope senton for a close cover! Gable just kicks out and we go to break!
Back from the break. We return to find Otis legal, working over Riddle. Orton leads the crowd in a "bro" chant as he tries to fire up his partner for a hot tag. Otis shuts down any thought of it with a standing, leaping splash that flattens Riddle. Gable comes in legal and clotheslines an Otis-whipped Riddle. Gable immediately starts to focus on Riddle's left knee. The crowd rips off a raucous chant for RK-Bro as Otis comes in. Otis knocks Rollins off the apron, and Owens is finally on the apron, too. Otis stops Riddle from making the hot tag and wrenches his head to the left. Again, Orton and the crowd fire up as Riddle powers to a vertical base. Otis shuts it down, and again drops Riddle with a charging strike. Otis screams, "that's it," and climbs up for a Banzai splash. Riddle rolls and Otis crashes into the canvas! The crowd's absolutely on fire as the hot tag is made!
The arena comes unglued as Orton comes in like lava, using powerslams to drop Gable, one for Rollins. Running forearm to Owens that sends him off the apron! Riddle sets Rollins and gable up and hits a double Spike DDT! The Cleveland house is absolutely on fire! Orton pounds the mat and looks for an RKO on Gable but Gable shoves him off. Gable looks for an ankle lock but Orton escapes. Rollins attempts a Stomp; Orton counters with an RKO! Orton covers but KO pulls him out of the ring! Orton with a back drop to Owens on the commentary table! One for Gable as well! Orton struggles to get Otis up but Riddle streaks around and makes the assist as they slam Otis down hard into the desk! The crowd flips out as we go to break!
