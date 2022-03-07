FTR Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates.

All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but JUST wrestling isn't enough. We've talked on countless interviews about how important leaving a legacy is to the two of us. When speaking of "legacy", it's not just a buzz word; we absolutely mean it. To leave that legacy, and to prove we're what all of our heroes and peers say, we have to wrestle the best teams in the world. At the end of the day, when it's all over, we want all of our fans to proudly be able to say "FTR was the best."

In saying that, we've decided to take a select few independent bookings. Our agent handling our wrestling match bookings will be completely separate from our agent who handles our appearance bookings. We will work closely with that agent and the specific promoter to pick the best teams to wrestle, so we can put on the best matches for the fans.

We LOVE wrestling and we're extremely excited about the match possibilities we can have in the future. Cash & I hope we can continue to build on the legacy we've carved out for ourselves.

FTR