Tony Khan on William Regal: "I have tons of respect for his mind."

William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later announced that Regal has signed a contract with the company.

Speaking during the post-event media conference, Tony Khan had the following to say:

“Well, I was very surprised to see he had been released and was going to be available. I have tons of respect for his mind. And I think he’s going to be a very valuable person here in AEW. Honestly, I think people who followed his career closely know that he has a very long-established connection with Bryan Danielson. And was instrumental in shaping the pro wrestler that Bryan Danielson has become. Who I think is one of the greatest pro wrestlers today, and I also think he’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, I really do. I think Lord Regal had a big contribution to that. So I think when he was released I was first of all very surprised. But also eager to bring him here. I think he can contribute on-screen in a major way to both Bryan Danielson, and also he has a history with Jon Moxley. I think some of the last matches we saw Lord Regal wrestle were against Jon Moxley. They had a great rivalry also, so he’s very familiar with both men. They both have a ton of respect for him, and I think we saw after the violence and the way that they bled together tonight, they have built a lot of mutual respect now with each other. So, I think that’s very exciting. Also, behind the scenes, I am really excited to have him here. I think Lord Regal can teach all of us, everyone, here a lot. It’s going to be great having him here, and I am very excited on-screen and off-screen. It came together very recently. It fits very well I think with what we are doing here in AEW all around.”

On the possible role for Shane Strickland: