CM Punk Bashes WWE Network, Says He's Glad Vince McMahon Didn't Buy ROH
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 07, 2022
During last night's AEW Rampage post-event press conference, CM Punk was asked his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor.
"I was relieved. Let's be honest. Either Tony was gonna buy it, or Vince was gonna buy it. And I don't want Vince to own my footage. He owns enough of it and I don't get paid off it. I've watched my royalty checks, which I still get, dwindle to nothing, because they just put everything on the network. And the boys don't get paid. That's not just me, that's everybody. That's criminal.
"I loved ROH so much, and I can't explain how happy that I am that my footage, it's in good hands. It's just good to know it's in the hands of somebody who will treat it well. I literally feel like my baby is in someone's hands who will raise the child the right way and do good things with it. And it won't get made into just some tab on a sh*tty, confusing app that's hard to navigate and the boys don't get paid anything off it."
Mar 06 - We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a let's go Adam chant. Page and Cole begin w[...]
Mar 06 - The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a no rules, Tornado Trios Match.&n[...]
Mar 06 - The women were given a tough task, being asked to follow a 27-minute bloodbath between CM Punk and MJF but if anyone is up to it, it's Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker. Britt came out sporting a brand n[...]
Mar 06 - Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity. Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team Taz attack Keith Lee but Ricky gets tossed and War[...]
Mar 06 - Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon First title match of the night and it's a confusing one as it's a thr[...]
Mar 06 - We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ring for his own entrance and they got off to a fier[...]