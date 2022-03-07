AEW Reveals Newly Designed Women's Championship

What do you think of the new title?

Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk

You can see up close, high definition photos courtesy of AEW's official Twitter account.

AEW has introduced a newly redesigned Women's Championship as of last night during Revolution.

AEW Revolution Full Results

It's Sunday, you know what that means! AEW had their first PPV of 2022 tonight and boy was it stacked. Here's what went down in Orlando during another[...] Mar 07 - It's Sunday, you know what that means! AEW had their first PPV of 2022 tonight and boy was it stacked. Here's what went down in Orlando during another[...]

AEW World Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution

We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a[...] Mar 06 - We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a[...]

Tornado Trios Tag Match Result From AEW Revolution

The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & I[...] Mar 06 - The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & I[...]

William Regal is All Elite

A surprise debut came at AEW Revolution following Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson. Both men brawled even after the match and when security failed to br[...] Mar 06 - A surprise debut came at AEW Revolution following Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson. Both men brawled even after the match and when security failed to br[...]

Moxley vs Danielson Result From AEW Revolution.

Moxley and Danielson started off with technical wrestling and that's a mistake from Jon Moxley as that's always Bryan Danielson's speciality. Both men[...] Mar 06 - Moxley and Danielson started off with technical wrestling and that's a mistake from Jon Moxley as that's always Bryan Danielson's speciality. Both men[...]

AEW Women's World Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution

The women were given a tough task, being asked to follow a 27-minute bloodbath between CM Punk and MJF but if anyone is up to it, it's Thunder Rosa &a[...] Mar 06 - The women were given a tough task, being asked to follow a 27-minute bloodbath between CM Punk and MJF but if anyone is up to it, it's Thunder Rosa &a[...]

Dog Collar Match Results

MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Miseria Cantare and [...] Mar 06 - MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Miseria Cantare and [...]

TBS Championship Match Result From AEW Rampage

The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired[...] Mar 06 - The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired[...]

Shane Strickland is All Elite

AEW announced a brand new signing at AEW Revolution tonight as Tony Schiavone announced that AEW had signed Shane 'Swerve' Strickland. He came out to[...] Mar 06 - AEW announced a brand new signing at AEW Revolution tonight as Tony Schiavone announced that AEW had signed Shane 'Swerve' Strickland. He came out to[...]

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Result from AEW Revolution

Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity. Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team [...] Mar 06 - Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity. Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team [...]

AEW Tag Team Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution

Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon First title match o[...] Mar 06 - Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon First title match o[...]