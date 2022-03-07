Booker T's Reality of Wrestling Coming To WrestleMania Weekend Event

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has put out the following press release:

REALITY OF WRESTLING AND WORLD CLASS PRO WRESTLING

TO HOST “TEXAS SHOWDOWN: DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS” FEATURING THE SHERRI MARTEL WOMEN’S CLASSIC AND TEXAS LEGENDS EVENT DURING WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND 2022 AT THE SOUTHERN JUNCTION TEXAS SHOWCASING TEXAS’ TOP-TALENT

“TEXAS SHOWDOWN: DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS” featuring the Sherri Martel Women’s Classic and Texas Legends Event

HOUSTON, TX, February 10, 2022 – Reality of Wrestling (ROW), founded by 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell Huffman and World Class Pro Wrestling, founded by Jerry Bostic, announced today that both organizations will co-host a four-night extravaganza “TEXAS SHOWDOWN: Don’t Mess with Texas” at Southern Junction Texas on Thursday, March 31st through Sunday, April 3rd during WrestleMania weekend.

The TEXAS SHOWDOWN will feature two exciting and unique events. The Sherri Martel Women’s Classic held on Saturday, April 2nd will honor the legendary professional wrestler and manager, Sherri Martel, and the Texas Legends event will be held on Sunday, April 3rd will honor the legendary professional wrestler, Black Bart.

“Reality of Wrestling is excited to partner with World Class Pro Wrestling to bring you an action packed, four-day event, featuring the BEST in Texas wrestling. We’re looking forwarding to hosting the first ever Sherri Martel Women’s Classic AND the Texas Legends event. It is very important to me that we honor Sherri with this tournament; she was a dear friend and extremely instrumental in my career. I’m also proud to show the world what Texas is made of by honoring our Texas Legends, like one of my mentors, Black Bart. This is going to be GOODT! You don’t want to miss out, you don’t want to get shut out, and I KNOW YOU CAN DIG THAT!!!” said Reality of Wrestling founder Booker T.

Reality of Wrestling and World Class Pro Wrestling will be showcasing the best talent in the State of Texas over this multiday event. Talent for the Sherri Martel Women’s Classic will include: Promise Braxton, Hyan, Raychell Rose, AQA, VertVixen, Danni Bee, Gigi Rey, Insidious One, Kelsey Raegan, Skylar Slice, Myka Madrid, Erica Torres, Jordan Blue, Jazmin Allure, Heather Monroe and Marti Belle.

Talent for the four-night extravaganza, “TEXAS SHOWDOWN: Don’t Mess with Texas” will include: Bryan Keith, Ryan Davidson, Gino Medina, Will Allday, Mysterious Q, Cameron Cole, Charlie Haas, Jacob Fatu, Moonshine Mantell, Max Castellanos, Tim Storm, Ivan Warsaw, Sam Stackhouse, and many more special guests to be announced.

“What an amazing day it is for not only World Class Pro Wrestling and Reality of Wrestling, but for Texas Wrestling as well. A sincere thank you to Charlie Haas, Eric Embry, James Beard, Booker T, and his team at Reality of Wrestling for coming together to make this happen. It’s an honor to be able to present the 1st EVER Sherri Martel Classic, named after, in my opinion, one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling. It’s also an honor to honor Texas Wrestling as everyone from the past has paved the way for us to be able to do what we’re doing today.” said World Class Pro Wrestling founder Jerry Bostic, “We can’t wait to show you what we have planned WrestleMania weekend. Thank you to everyone who supports both brands, without you this is not possible.”

Prior to each show, fans can meet with wrestling talent and legends. For more information on TEXAS SHOWDOWN: Don't Mess with Texas, please visit www.realityofwrestling.com and www.worldclassprowrestling.com.

