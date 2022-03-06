AEW World Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 

We made it to the Main Event. The last 4 and a half hours were great but this is the big match for the greatest prize in wrestling and we start with a let's go Adam chant.

Page and Cole begin with some nice mat wrestling back and forth and we now get some Adam sucks chants for good measure. Cole begins to take over with some elbows and Hangman fires back just one to drop the challenger. He lays in some chops and Cole doesn't take them well before a Short-Arm Lariat drops Cole again. More chops follow before Cole rolls to the outside to take a breather and Page follows him feet first to stop that happening. The champ uses the Barricades to damage his opponent before draping Cole over the apron and hitting a running boot to Cole's head. Page looks to put Cole through the Timekeeper's table and Cole counters to toss Hangman into the Ring Steps twice before returning him to the ring and stomping him down in the corner. Cole hits a Neckbreaker over his knee for a one count before hitting a more conventional Neckbreaker and some strikes in the corner. Page tries to fight back but gets a Powerbomb from Cole to set him back again. Hangman tries to fight back again but Cole cuts him off and then tries for a Panama Sunrise but Hangman counters with a high boot and then hits a Fallaway Slam and then attacks Cole on the outside with a Powerbomb onto the apron and hits his Orihara Moonsault. He sets up for the Buckshot but Cole rolls out and hits an Enzuigiri when Hangman tries to retrieve him. Cole hits a Backstabber but Page comes back with a Liger Bomb for two!

Both men end up on the top rope and Cole tries to flip into a Powerbomb but Hangman resists and then mule kicks Cole away but then Page's moonsault is met by Cole's superkick for two. Cole tries another Superkick but Hangman turns it into a Deadeye for the closest two so far. The crowd sound their appreciation for the match they're receiving. Cole tries to fight back and hits a Superkick but then gets a Lariat for his trouble and Cole locks on a weak Crossface but forces Hangman to reach the ropes. the two men brawl on the apron and Cole wins out but Hangman fights back in the ring with a Tombstone Piledriver for two. We get a brawl from both men on their knees and Hangman hits a Huge Headbutt when he reaches his feet and a Deadlift German Suplex soon follows. Cole gets a two from the Neckbreaker over the knee again and then he goes for the Panama Sunrise again. Hangman fights back and he hits the 360 Avalanche Suplex for two. Hangman sets up for the Buckshot Lariat but out come ReDRagon to stop him and when he turns his head, Cole kicks him in the back of it. Cole hits a Panama Sunrise to the outside and goes for it again but Hangman counters. Cole hits a low blow when ReDRagon distract the referee and then hits another Panama Sunrise and lowers the boom but somehow Hangman kicks out.

Cole berates Page and goes for another Boom but Hangman counters with a Lariat only for Cole to then come back with some excellent kicks and then when Cole tries to lower the boom, Hangman drops to his stomach in exhaustion. ReDRagon bring over the Timekeeper's table and Cole ends up being put through it with a Deadeye. Dark Order come out to deal with ReDRagon before Hangman hits the Buckshot. At the last second Cole reaches his hand up to the bottom rope to escape. Hangman ties Cole to the top rope with his belt and Hangman gets his revenge with three Superkicks but Cole hits his own and unties himself but Hangman hits his fourth superkick, lowers the boom on Cole and finishes him with the Buckshot Lariat. Great match.