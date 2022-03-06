Tornado Trios Tag Match Result From AEW Revolution 

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
This one gets off to a hot start as Darby charges the ring and takes out whoever he can with a dive. Plunder gets introduced very early on as a Trash Can comes into play within the first minute and Sting uses it and has it used against him in equal measure. Trying to keep up with this is impossible so I'm giving up here and just doing the highlights. Marq Quen came and got involved with a chair and Sting and Matt Hardy brawl into the crowd alongside Darby & Andrade whilst Sammy is left to deal with Private Party. Butcher & The Blade appear to assist Andrade & Hardy and Butcher wings Darby around with ease and then Sammy takes out Quen and puts Isiah through a table on the ramp with a Spanish Fly from atop the tunnel. Butcher and Blade pile tables up in the aisleway of the crowd so Matt Hardy drags Sting up above them and then Sting ends up diving through Andrade on the tables below after Darby set him up and Sting got away from Hardy. Wow.
Matt drags Darby to the ring, hits him with a chair and then goes for the Twist of Hate but Darby counters and hits a Scorpion Death Drop on the chair and then pins Matt with a Coffin Drop. This was wild.
Mar 06
Mar 06
Moxley vs Danielson Result From AEW Revolution. Moxley and Danielson started off with technical wrestling and that's a mistake from Jon Moxley as that's always Bryan Danielson's speciality. Both men roll to the floor and Danielson scampers back int[...]
Mar 06
Dog Collar Match Results MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Miseria Cantare and being announced as the Second City Saint. Very apt[...]
Mar 06
TBS Championship Match Result From AEW Rampage The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired big shots early. Tay managed to put Jade in troub[...]
Mar 06
Shane Strickland is All Elite AEW announced a brand new signing at AEW Revolution tonight as Tony Schiavone announced that AEW had signed Shane 'Swerve' Strickland. He came out to sign his contract live on stage before he spoke f[...]
Mar 06
Mar 06 - Ricochet was interviewed backstage after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, where he spoke about his long journey to get to this point. “I started in 2003 and started d[...]
Mar 06 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. I still am very confused about the whole thing. It[...]
Mar 06 - Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. “I think there are several things I would do diffe[...]
Mar 06
NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: - Yuji Nagata def[...]
Mar 06
Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, but an outstanding date stated he had to work up t[...]
Mar 06
CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results (3/5/2022) Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. The results are as follows: - Eli Perez def. AJZ - August Artois, [...]
Mar 06
ACTION The Movement Begins! Results (3/4/2022) ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - The Skulk (Adrian Alani[...]
Mar 06 - During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed w[...]
Mar 05
HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...]
