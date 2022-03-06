Tornado Trios Tag Match Result From AEW Revolution 

The penultimate match of AEW Revolution was a crazy one as we have Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting taking on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a no rules, Tornado Trios Match.

This one gets off to a hot start as Darby charges the ring and takes out whoever he can with a dive. Plunder gets introduced very early on as a Trash Can comes into play within the first minute and Sting uses it and has it used against him in equal measure. Trying to keep up with this is impossible so I'm giving up here and just doing the highlights. Marq Quen came and got involved with a chair and Sting and Matt Hardy brawl into the crowd alongside Darby & Andrade whilst Sammy is left to deal with Private Party. Butcher & The Blade appear to assist Andrade & Hardy and Butcher wings Darby around with ease and then Sammy takes out Quen and puts Isiah through a table on the ramp with a Spanish Fly from atop the tunnel. Butcher and Blade pile tables up in the aisleway of the crowd so Matt Hardy drags Sting up above them and then Sting ends up diving through Andrade on the tables below after Darby set him up and Sting got away from Hardy. Wow.

Matt drags Darby to the ring, hits him with a chair and then goes for the Twist of Hate but Darby counters and hits a Scorpion Death Drop on the chair and then pins Matt with a Coffin Drop. This was wild.