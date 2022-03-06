Moxley vs Danielson Result From AEW Revolution. 

Moxley and Danielson started off with technical wrestling and that's a mistake from Jon Moxley as that's always Bryan Danielson's speciality. Both men roll to the floor and Danielson scampers back into the ring. Moxley re-joins him with a slap to the face and then they lock up once more and it's Danielson who comes out on top once more. He kicks Mox in the back and then we get a striking exchange which is much more in Jon's wheelhouse as he puts Danielson on the back foot for the first time. Danielson tries his patented comeback but runs into a Moxley back elbow and then eats some huge kicks but comes back with a Dragon Screw. Danielson fires in his own kicks now and Moxley drops after a huge kick to the ribs. Danielson compounds the damage with knees to the same area before hitting some huge strikes in the corner. Moxley fires back on on though as he shows his fight till Mox eats a Solebutt to the ribs. Danielson follows up with a Snap Suplex and climbs up top for a diving headbutt but Mox evades it and begins to fight back but he's soon down again following a Kichen Sink and then eats a dropkick in the corner. Bryan does it again, asking Mox how it is after each impact. Mox fires back with a German and a Saito Suplex but then Bryan hits him with a huge Roundhouse and locks in a Front Sleeper hold only for Mox to power out with a Powerbomb.

Both men recover from the double down and Danielson tries more kicks and Mox tries to take them before hitting back with some slaps and then elevating Danielson to the outside and both men try Tope Suicidas and neither can get it but they end up brawling on the outside and Moxley inevitably wins the brawl but gets busted open in the process. Danielson is split open too but not as bad and both men brawl with knees in the middle of the ring covered in blood until Moxley hits the King Kong Lariat. They head to the top rope and Danielson wins the battle to hit an Avalanche Backdrop for two. Danielson fires in the Hammer and Anvil Elbows and must have hit about 10 of them before locking in a Dragon Sleeper with a Body Scissors only for Moxley to reach the ropes. Danielson begins to target the arm of Moxley but ends up locked in a sleeper. Both men begin exchanging holds as they show they can both grapple but it ends when Danielson locks in the LeBell lock and forces Moxley to claw for the rope but he makes it.

Danielson declares that he's going to kick his head in but Mox counters into a battle for supremacy until Moxley stomps Danielson's head and locks in the Bulldog Choke but Danielson refuses to tap and he rolls Mox into a pin which breaks the hold. Danielson hits a Shoulder Capture Suplex and the Busaiku Knee for two and then it's Danielson doing the stomping and Danielson locks in the Triangle Choke and hammers down with elbows. Mox fights out by grabbing the beard but Danielson adjusts only for Moxley to flip over the top and Pin Danielson from nowhere!

Danielson argues with the ref and then he and Moxley continue to brawl until security comes to split them up but they can't and then William fucking Regal appears to split them up and potentially become the sensei of the Moxley-Danielson Dojo. He slaps the sense back into both men and forces them to shake hands. Wow. Who saw that coming?!