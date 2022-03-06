AEW Women's World Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution 

The women were given a tough task, being asked to follow a 27-minute bloodbath between CM Punk and MJF but if anyone is up to it, it's Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker. Britt came out sporting a brand new AEW Women's World Championship belt as she made her way to the ring.

Both women lock up to start and fight for the upper hand and Rosa looks to have it with a Side Headlock takeover but Britt fights out of it. Baker attacks in the corner and has the upper hand for a second whilst Rebel and Jamie Hayter cheer her from ringside. Rosa doesn't stay down for long though and soon hits a Backbreaker on the champ. She hits a Rising Knee in the corner and then a Double Knee but Britt dodges the hip attack and hits a Neckbreaker. Jamie attacks Rosa whilst Britt distracts the referee and then Britt drops her with Knee Strikes. Rosa tries to make another comeback but gets beat down in the corner once again before Britt uses the Ring Post from outside to do more damage. Britt grapevines Rosa's legs in the ropes and then distracts the ref again whilst both Rebel and Jamie attack the challenger.

Suplex by @thunderrosa22! The #AEW Women’s World Title is on the line at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/9KNbdRVDpS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Rosa fires back with elbow strikes and an arm drag but Britt counters into a Hammerlock. Rosa fires in some back elbows and then a German Suplex before some clotheslines and a dropkick. Rosa gets a two from a Northern Lights Suplex. Rosa attacks in the corner but Britt turns it into an Air Raid Crash for two. Britt hits a Pendulum Suplex for two and then Rosa fires in some body shots until Britt counters with a Butterfly Suplex for two. Britt calls for her glove but Rosa hits a huge Dropkick and then a Superplex before transitioning straight into a Neckbreaker and a Sliding Lariat but after all that, Baker still kicks out at two. Britt hits a Ripcord Elbow and a Neckbreaker. Britt almost locks in the lockjaw but Rosa counters the first time and then the second she hits a Backdrop for two to get out of it. Rosa climbs up top but she's exhausted so Britt stops her with a right hand to the head and then hits an Avalanche Air Raid Crash and Thunder Rosa somehow kicks out at two also! Both women battle for supremacy again and Britt kicks out at two from a roll up before Rosa hits the Fire Thunder Driver but Rebel distracts the ref so he doesn't count the pin. Rosa takes out Rebel and then they exchange roll ups but Rebel distracts the ref once again and that allows Jamie to give Britt the belt for the Kerb Stomp. Both women battle for Submissions and then Britt actually taps out but the referee is once again distracted by Rebel. Rosa takes her out once again and does the same to Jamie but Britt catches her with a Kerb Stomp once again and that gets her the win.

Is victory within @thunderrosa22's grasp right now?! The #AEW Women’s World Title is on the line at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/dJ2sDttffB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Thunder Rosa was robbed!