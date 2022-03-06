Dog Collar Match Results 

MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Miseria Cantare and being announced as the Second City Saint. Very apt given that Tony Khan bought ROH this week! The men get strapped up. MJF tries to run so Punk chokes him over the rope twice but Max guillotines Punk over the top rope to come back in. Punk uses the chain and ring post to drag MJF into the turnbuckle over and over. MJF apologises but Punk won't be gaslit again and continues the attack. Punk gets caught though and Powebombed for two. MJF uses the chain as a whip and he beats Punks back but Punk fights back and hits his rising Knee but Max uses the chain to counter the Bulldog. Friedman uses the chain around his fist to open Punk wide open and then uses the chain to make it worse. He grabs a mic from ringside and tells Punk to tell the people he wants to quit and Punk tells him to eat shit so Max uses the mic as a weapon. Punk pulls MJF off the top rope with the collar then eats a headbutt to the dick and then uses the chain as a whip himself and then to assist a Russian Leg Sweep. Punk hits the rising knee and the bulldog before whipping him some more.

Punk wraps the chain around MJF's hand and drives his knee in, trying to break his fingers before calling for the GTS but Max digs his fingers into the cut on Punks head before he chokes him with the chain and a Sleeper hold but this time he holds his hand up on the third drop from the ref. Punk rolls back and nearly pins Max to get out of the choke and when he tries for a Piledriver, he loses grip because of his hand. Punk goes for GTS again but MJF turns it into the Salt of the Earth. Punk escapes and locks on the Anaconda Vice which MJF reverses into a pin and forces Punk to release the hold. Max sets Punk up for the Heatseeker but Punk counters with a Slam and both men are exhausted. Punk wraps the chain round his knee to hit a Shining Wizard but MJF rolls out of the ring. MJF is now bleeding too and Punk wraps the chain round his eyes before punching him in the head. They both fight outside the ring and Punk tosses MJF into the ringsteps and uses the chain around his fist to punch MJF before wrapping it around his knee only for MJF to dodge the knee strike so Punk hits the ring steps. Both men are completely drained and Punk tries for the GTS and can't lift MJF up now with his dodgy knee. Max uses the chain again to get back into it and brings Punk to the apron before trying for a Piledriver but Punk reversed it into his own. Punk's knee must be in pieces at this point. Punk goes for an Elbow Drop with the chain around his elbow and Max dodges again and nearly pins Punk off that spill to the canvas alone!

Max rolls out and retrieves a bag of thumbtacks which he empties onto the canvas and hits his own rising knee strike and goes for the Bulldog but Punk bites him like he is a Bulldog to escape. Punk nearly falls into the tacks but survives and both men brawl on top till Punk hits a Roundhouse kick to drop Max before he drags him up top for a Pepsi Plunge. MJF escapes and instead hits a Superplex into the Thumbtacks but that only earns him a two count. MJF punches Punk into the tacks and nearly pins him. MJF calls out Wardlow to the ring and Wardlow can't find the ring and that lets Punk recover enough to drag Max into a GTH in the tacks and then suddenly Wardlow can find the ring which he leaves on the apron for Punk to pick up and put onto his hand. He pulls Max up by the chain and then MJF spits in his face so Punk ends it with a right hand. What a fucking match.