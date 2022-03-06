TBS Championship Match Result From AEW Rampage 

The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti.

Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired big shots early. Tay managed to put Jade in trouble and Jade had to roll out early to take a breather with Mark Sterling. Tay dives from the top rope and takes out Mark and Jade then takes over and Kicks Anna Jay at ringside. Cargill bosses the match until Anna recovers and hits her with a chair out of the referee's sight and Tay almost rolls her up. Jade fights back but Tay almost wins it with the DD-Tay for two. Jade manages to block the Tay-KO and hits the Eye of the Storm for two and a Frogsplash for two. Anna gets a distraction on Jade on the outside to allow Tay to take over but when Jade kicks out of a Piledriver, the writing was on the wall. Tay tried to climb to the top so Jade cuts her off and then muscles her into the Jaded to get the win.

That was Jade's best match to date. She gets better every week though.