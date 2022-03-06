What do you make of the announcement?

Welcome to #AEW @swerveconfident Shane Strickland! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/afXZvALATv

He came out to sign his contract live on stage before he spoke for a while and asked the crowd whose house it was and the crowd told him it was Swerve's house.

AEW announced a brand new signing at AEW Revolution tonight as Tony Schiavone announced that AEW had signed Shane 'Swerve' Strickland.

Dog Collar Match Results

MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Malleus Maleficarum and being announced as the Second City Saint. Very[...] Mar 06 - MJF comes out after first playing Cult of Personality so Punk one ups him by coming out in ROH fight shorts and entering to AFI's Malleus Maleficarum and being announced as the Second City Saint. Very[...]

TBS Championship Match Result From AEW Rampage

The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired big shots early. Tay managed to put Jade in troub[...] Mar 06 - The fourth match on the card was the TBS title match between Jade Cargill & Tay Conti. Tay and Jade came out like a house on fire and fired big shots early. Tay managed to put Jade in troub[...]

Shane Strickland is All Elite

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Result from AEW Revolution

Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity. Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team Taz attack Keith Lee but Ricky gets tossed and War[...] Mar 06 - Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity. Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team Taz attack Keith Lee but Ricky gets tossed and War[...]

AEW Tag Team Championship Match Result From AEW Revolution

Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon First title match of the night and it's a confusing one as it's a thr[...] Mar 06 - Second match on the card was the Three-Way Tag Team match as Jurassic Express defended against The Young Bucks and ReDRagon First title match of the night and it's a confusing one as it's a thr[...]

Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho Result From AEW Revolution

We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ring for his own entrance and they got off to a fier[...] Mar 06 - We kicked off Revolution with Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho and the crowd were loud from the start as Jericho made his entrance. Eddie ran to the ring for his own entrance and they got off to a fier[...]

AEW Revolution Buy In Results

It's Sunday, you know what that means! It's finally time for our first PPV of 2022, AEW Revolution. Live from Orlando, Florida, this card is literally stacked to the gills with incredible matches. But[...] Mar 06 - It's Sunday, you know what that means! It's finally time for our first PPV of 2022, AEW Revolution. Live from Orlando, Florida, this card is literally stacked to the gills with incredible matches. But[...]

Ricochet Reveals He Was Half Blind For Most Of Intercontinental Championship Match

Ricochet was interviewed backstage after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, where he spoke about his long journey to get to this point. “I started in 2003 and started d[...] Mar 06 - Ricochet was interviewed backstage after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, where he spoke about his long journey to get to this point. “I started in 2003 and started d[...]

Wardlow Admits He Felt "Taken Aback" By Departure Of Cody Rhodes

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. I still am very confused about the whole thing. It[...] Mar 06 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wardlow revealed that he was surprised at Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. "I was very taken aback. I still am very confused about the whole thing. It[...]

Big E Compares His WWE Championship Run To Kofi Kingston's, What He Would Have Done Differently

Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. “I think there are several things I would do diffe[...] Mar 06 - Big E was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship run. “I think there are several things I would do diffe[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup Night Two Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: - Yuji Nagata def[...] Mar 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of their New Japan Cup tournament on March 6th from Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan. The results are as follows: - Yuji Nagata def[...]

Jake Something and IMPACT Wrestling Part Ways

It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, but an outstanding date stated he had to work up t[...] Mar 06 - It is being reported by Fightful that Jake Something is done with IMPACT Wrestling. The report states that deal was up at the end of February, but an outstanding date stated he had to work up t[...]

CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results (3/5/2022)

Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. The results are as follows: - Eli Perez def. AJZ - August Artois, [...] Mar 06 - Control Your Narrative held their CYN The Awakening: Orlando event on March 5th from Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. The results are as follows: - Eli Perez def. AJZ - August Artois, [...]

ACTION The Movement Begins! Results (3/4/2022)

ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - The Skulk (Adrian Alani[...] Mar 06 - ACTION Wrestling held their The Movement Begins! event on March 4 from Roger Spencer Community Center Tyrone, Georgia. The show aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - The Skulk (Adrian Alani[...]

Bryan Danielson Told Vince McMahon He "Wants To Bleed", That Led To Departure

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE for AEW. “Two things that aren’t rel[...] Mar 06 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE for AEW. “Two things that aren’t rel[...]

wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament: Night Two Results (3/5/2022)

Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. The results are as follows: - 16 Carat[...] Mar 06 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling held night two of their 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 5th from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. The results are as follows: - 16 Carat[...]

Charlotte Flair Compares Ronda Rousey's WWE Career To Kurt Angle

During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed w[...] Mar 06 - During an appearance on HOT 97, where she gave her opinion on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE thus far. "What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed w[...]

HOOK Match Added To AEW Revolution PPV

AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...] Mar 05 - AEW has announced two more matches for Sunday's Buy-In show which will air before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Leyla Hirsch will go up against Kris Statlander and HOOK will face QT Marshall. It [...]

Josh Alexander Inks "Multi-Year" Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreemen[...] Mar 05 - Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice on Saturday with a new multi-year contract. Alexander's IMPACT contract was due to expire soon, so he recently come to terms on a new agreemen[...]

Former WWE Superstar To Debut At Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV (SPOILER)

We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining t[...] Mar 05 - We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining t[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles Change Hands At Sacrifice

Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event. Cl[...] Mar 05 - Eric Young & Joe Doering (Violent by Design) defeated Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event. Cl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results - March 5, 2022

IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-show is now underway. Stay tuned as updates will be p[...] Mar 05 - IMPACT SACRIFICE RESULTS (3/5/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The Countdown to IMPACT Sacrifice pre-show is now underway. Stay tuned as updates will be p[...]

Veteran Former WWE Superstar To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week (SPOILER)

A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday althou[...] Mar 05 - A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report. Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday althou[...]

Brock Lesnar Left A Bloody Mess Following Mystery Opponent Reveal At MSG

Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superstar Austin Theory! Austin Theory came down to the [...] Mar 05 - Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superstar Austin Theory! Austin Theory came down to the [...]