Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Result from AEW Revolution 

Third match on the card is the 6-man ladder match for a TNT title match opportunity.

Orange Cassidy rolls out to start the match and then Team Taz attack Keith Lee but Ricky gets tossed and Wardlow does the same with Christian and the big men face off until Orange jumps between them to hit his kicks and then manages to reach for the ring off the back of Wardlow and Hobbs. Christian introduces a ladder and Ricky tries to climb but Cassidy stops him. Then Christian stops Orange before Hobbs stops Christian. Cage tries to climb over the top of Hobbs and then gives up and hits Hobbs with a Reverse DDT off the ladder and then is stopped from hitting a Spear by Keith Lee who takes out Starks and Christian at the same time before Orange Cassidy gets caught on a Hurricanrana and Cassidy is used by Lee as a weapon. Keith makes the climb up the ladder and Wardlow stops him. They face off before Hobbs takes them both out with the ladder when they aren't paying attention. Hobbs and Starks race each other up the ladder but Cassidy tips it then puts it on his head and spins around, wiping everyone out until Wardlow and Keith stop him and lift the Ladder. Cassidy hangs on and gets onto the top of the ladder and nearly grabs the ring but slips and then Christian almost wins it whilst Lee holds the ladder.

Hobbs hits a huge Superplex to wipe out Orange and then Christian finally goes for his Spear and gets it onto the Ladder on Hobbs at the second time of asking. Christian tries to set up the ladder and Ricky stops him and Spears Christian through the Ladder! He climbs up to the top but Wardlow tips him off. Wardlow then treies to climb but Ricky and Orange jump on his back and he keeps going. Hobbs climbs the other side and Lee sets up another Ladder. All 6 men end up reaching whilst atop the ladders until it's Wardlow vs Hobbs and they slug it out until both men fall. The three big men end up alone again and once again Orange rolls in between them and Keith just Beells him out into Orange and Ricky. Wardlow gets rid of Hobbs and Lee too but he doesn't climb and goes out there and the three big men finally slug it out as they go up the ramp. Wardlow and Hobbs rid themselves of Lee and then rip a Ladder in half but Hobbs takes out both of them with half a ladder each and then Hobbs tries to put Keith Lee through the announce desk and both get pushed off the stage by Wardlow. Back in the ring, Christian is alone in the ring until Ricky gets rid of him with a low blow after setting up the ladders in a weird formation. Wardlow comes in to stop Ricky and then Danhausen stops Ricky winning instead. Wardlow Powerbombs Christian and then leaps up to stop Ricky before powerbombing him onto the ladder bridge and he climbs and wins!

This truly is, Wardlow's World now! Sorry Sammy.